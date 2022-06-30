 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisa Schaffner honored by UNOS

Lisa Schaffner

 BOB BROWN

The United Network for Organ Sharing has honored the late Lisa Schaffner by renaming the annual award she helped establish in her honor.

And the first recipient since the name change is Schaffner.

In an announcement made Monday, UNOS has renamed the National Donor Memorial Award for Excellence as the Lisa Schaffner Community Advocate Award. Schaffner was posthumously named the recipient of the award that now bears her name.

Schaffner originally promoted the award “with the amount of energy, passion and dedication that she brought to everything she did,” said UNOS CEO Brian Shepard.

The award honored unsung heroes who went above and beyond promoting organ donation in their community. Schaffner “understood the importance of making connections with people,” said UNOS board president Dr. Matthew Cooper. “Meeting them where they were, hearing their stories, and amplifying their voices.”

Schaffner, 59, died last August. The highly personable Schaffner spent almost 15 years at UNOS as director of marketing and public relations following a career as a local television news anchor. She was well-known for emceeing charity events and supporting nonprofits in the Richmond area.

An autopsy determined she died from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection.

