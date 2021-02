List of local snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service

Henrico County

3.8 inches -- reported at 6:30 a.m. by a trained spotter in Short Pump

Caroline County

4 inches -- a public report at 6:46 a.m. in Penola

Hanover County

6.5 inches -- a co-op observer report at 5:40 a.m. in Ashland

4 inches -- a public report at 5:53 a.m. in Rockville

Chesterfield County

2 inches -- reported by broadcast media at 3:39 a.m. in Bon Air