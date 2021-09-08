LIVE UPDATES: After 131 years, Lee statue in Richmond is down

9 a.m. Update:

Going, going, gone. At 8.55 a.m., the state of Robert E. Lee was lifted from pedestal from which he loomed as a symbol of white supremacy for 131 years.

Minutes after the statue came down, Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council issued a joint statement on the removal of Lee Monument:

“With the removal of Robert E. Lee, Monument Avenue is free of oppressive symbols of Richmond’s Confederate past. But removing the monuments does not remove the systems created by the same people who erected these statues.

“We are dedicated to the reflection, policymaking and barrier-breaking required to truly move forward as an inclusive city. Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy, but a capital of honesty, of compassion and of growth.”

Previous from 8:28 a.m.

Hundreds of people started gathering around the statue of Robert E. Lee early Wednesday morning as crews prepare to take down the monument.

Minutes before authorities opened gates allowing people to enter a public viewing area on Monument Avenue east of the statue, the crowd engaged in protest chants.