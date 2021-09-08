LIVE UPDATES: 'It won't transport in this height': Work of cutting Lee in pieces begins

- Mel Leonor

9:25 a.m. update -

The Lee statue was lifted up from its pedestal at 8:54. There was singing in the background, and chants: "Whose street? Our street!"

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam shortly before Lee came down, along with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney were onsite as the statue was removed.

"You don't realize unless you're right here how large that is, especially when you see it in comparison to the man. This is a day that's been a long time coming," Northam said.

"Any remnant like this that glorifies the Lost Cause of the Civil War, it needs to come down. This is, you know, hopefully a new day, a new era in Virginia. And in this country where, you know, we can welcome people and we can embrace diversity. And there's no more important place to do that one on Monument Avenue, leading right to the capital of what used to be the Confederacy."

"This is a step in the right direction but that doesn't mean that everything's fixed. We still have a lot of work to do."