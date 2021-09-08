LIVE UPDATES: 'It won't transport in this height': Work of cutting Lee in pieces begins

10:15 a.m. update:
Workers are cutting along a seam at Lee's waist with a power saw to make it easier to transport. Devon Henry, the lead contractor, said its the most complex monument removal they've done.
"It won't transport in this height, so we need to lift the rider off the horse and transport it that way. From a thickness standpoint, we don't know how long it will take. Are there iron supports? It's a total mystery."
- Mel Leonor
9:55 a.m. Update: The crowd watching the monument from the street cheered throughout the two or so minutes it took for crews to lift and put down the statue of Robert E. Lee.
“Let’s go!” “Take him down from his high horse!” “Tear it down!” “Send that traitor to his grave!”
People said they felt elated to see the monument come down early Thursday morning, with some speaking of the protests of the last year and long held feelings of anger about monuments to the Confederacy.
“Lee fought on the wrong side, he fought to keep my ancestors in chains,” Lamont Rigs, a retired US Army combat veteran who lives in Richmond, said minutes after the statue came down. “This is glorious.”
Many said they felt compelled to witness the historic moment.
Larry Sutton, who came down from Woodbridge to see the historic moment, said he felt it was “honorable” to see the statue come down.
“Richmond has rejoined the Union,” he said. “The state has done the right thing.”
Sutton, 70, who graduated from Washington & Lee University, which is named for the Confederate general, said he thinks that Lee would have agreed with the decision to take down his monument.
- Chris Suarez
9:30 a.m.
A crowd of now about 100 people gathered at the lawn in front of the 1805 Building. A handful of people - and one dog, Zaza, walked through the barricade and chain-link fence around the circle and came into the secure area in the street, but not inside the circle.
Capitol Police escorted them back. There was some shouting about lack of public access to the statue's removal.
Northam was asked about this earlier in the morning and said, "Obviously there are different opinions of this statue and we've done everything we can to one make it secure but also to provide access. Whether or not you're in person, people can watch it on live stream, a lot of a lot of different ways, a lot of news agencies are covered, and so I think anybody that's interested, and I hope a lot of people are interested, will have the opportunity see it come down."
- Mel Leonor
9:25 a.m. update -
The Lee statue was lifted up from its pedestal at 8:54. There was singing in the background, and chants: "Whose street? Our street!"
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam shortly before Lee came down, along with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney were onsite as the statue was removed.
"You don't realize unless you're right here how large that is, especially when you see it in comparison to the man. This is a day that's been a long time coming," Northam said.
"Any remnant like this that glorifies the Lost Cause of the Civil War, it needs to come down. This is, you know, hopefully a new day, a new era in Virginia. And in this country where, you know, we can welcome people and we can embrace diversity. And there's no more important place to do that one on Monument Avenue, leading right to the capital of what used to be the Confederacy."
"This is a step in the right direction but that doesn't mean that everything's fixed. We still have a lot of work to do."
"It took longer than we thought. But the day is here. And I think it's pretty apropos that the only remaining monument on this tree-lined street is Arthur Ashe, and I'm pretty confident he'll withstand the test of time," Stoney said.
"I think there's a lot of opportunities, not just here at the circle but the whole treelined street. I'm going to trust the process that our partnership will produce hearing from the community, and hearing from the neighbors directly who live here, and I'm confident we're going to produce something that's the opposite of what this is," Stoney said pointing to the strapped-up statue.
- Mel Leonor
9 a.m. Update:
Going, going, gone. At 8.55 a.m., the statue of Robert E. Lee was lifted from pedestal from which he loomed as a symbol of white supremacy for 131 years.
Minutes after the statue came down, Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council issued a joint statement on the removal of Lee Monument:
“With the removal of Robert E. Lee, Monument Avenue is free of oppressive symbols of Richmond’s Confederate past. But removing the monuments does not remove the systems created by the same people who erected these statues.
“We are dedicated to the reflection, policymaking and barrier-breaking required to truly move forward as an inclusive city. Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy, but a capital of honesty, of compassion and of growth.”
- Staff reports
Previous from 8:28 a.m.:
Hundreds of people started gathering around the statue of Robert E. Lee early Wednesday morning as crews prepare to take down the monument.
Minutes before authorities opened gates allowing people to enter a public viewing area on Monument Avenue east of the statue, the crowd engaged in protest chants.
“If we don’t get it, shut it down,” and “the people United will never be divided,” they chanted.
- Chris Suarez