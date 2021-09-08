LIVE UPDATES: The background before Lee came down. Northam first called for statue removal in 2017

Capitol Police escorted them back. There was some shouting about lack of public access to the statue's removal.

Northam was asked about this earlier in the morning and said, "Obviously there are different opinions of this statue and we've done everything we can to one make it secure but also to provide access. Whether or not you're in person, people can watch it on live stream, a lot of a lot of different ways, a lot of news agencies are covered, and so I think anybody that's interested, and I hope a lot of people are interested, will have the opportunity see it come down."

- Mel Leonor

9:25 a.m.: The Lee statue was lifted up from its pedestal at 8:54. There was singing in the background, and chants: "Whose street? Our street!"

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam shortly before Lee came down, along with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney were onsite as the statue was removed.

"You don't realize unless you're right here how large that is, especially when you see it in comparison to the man. This is a day that's been a long time coming," Northam said.