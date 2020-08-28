Liz Doerr running unopposed for 1st District Richmond School Board seat

Candidate questionnaires for Richmond School Board and City Council will run weekly, by district, leading into Election Day.
Name: Liz Doerr
Age: 35
Residence: Near West End
Education: BA in Economics, William & Mary; MBA, William & Mary
Profession: Partner, Sandbox
Questions:
How can Richmond Public Schools move toward being anti-racist, and how do you plan to push that forward?
Anti-racism work must begin with an honest evaluation of our current practices, policies and procedures. This work cannot be compartmentalized within a few individuals, we must create an anti-racist culture at all levels of the organization. I’m thankful for the advocacy of our students, teachers and community organizations that are increasingly surfacing issues at RPS and I support developing pathways for citizens to voice their concerns. I enthusiastically support our district’s anti-racism policy agenda summarized below:
• Feature diverse authors and diverse characters/subjects with new English curriculum
• Ensure our “REAL Richmond” history course (about the unvarnished history of our city) is available to all RPS grades and staff members
• Implement in-depth and ongoing anti-bias training for RPS staff
• Offer anti-racism training for PTA and parent groups
• Reassess our relationship with the Richmond Police Department and with our non-RPD security officers
• Adopt an equity-based social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum.
• Launch a “Community Hub” model of engagement to amplify African-American and Latinx voices in RPS decision-making
• Change the names of Binford MS and Cary ES (Confederate officers)
• Reassess all open enrollment policies (including transportation) with a racial equity lens
• Increase the weighting of minority business participation in the RPS procurement process
How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?
RPS has always struggled with clear communication and authentic community engagement and these challenges surfaced during the rezoning debate. I think the process of creating more diverse schools should be iterative and ongoing. I am excited to advocate for two initiatives in the coming years that support increasing school diversity. The first is an overhaul of our current open enrollment practices that advantage families with access to information and transportation. Instead of a random lottery as is current practice, I would like RPS to work with educational experts to design an independent system that gives groups of students — such as those from low-income families or English-language learners — a better chance of getting into a school. The second initiative is our Passion4Learning program, a comprehensive, multi-year effort to nurture our students’ passion for learning by creating an exciting, hands-on, and rigorous theme at every RPS middle & high school (e.g., arts, technology and engineering, law and social justice, international affairs, biological sciences, environmentalism, etc.).
How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?
I am concerned with the “COVID Slide,” a term used to describe the widening educational gaps during a time with reduced academic instruction. Scholastic reports that students can lose as high as 20%+ of school year gains over the summer and I worry that these statistics will be exacerbated by the extended out of school time due to COVID. One way I think we can address this is to move to year-round-school. Earlier this month, I introduced a motion to task the administration to explore introducing year-round-school for our consideration in the fall.
How would you rate Superintendent Jason Kamras' performance? Do you believe he is doing a good job as superintendent and why?
Jason Kamras inherited a struggling and underfunded school district under a Corrective Action Plan requested by the Virginia Department of Education to address a myriad of issues. In three years we have developed a strategic plan (RPS’ last plan expired in 2008), took swift action to rectify a cheating scandal at Carver, cut central office positions by 20%, introduced measurable goals for the district to hold the administration accountable, re-hired a school board auditor after the prior board eliminated this position, built three new schools, and handled an impossible situation with COVID-19 with grace and clear action. Of course, no leader is perfect but I’m proud of our work and excited to implement the next four years of our strategic plan.
In contrast to prior administrations we’ve made collaborating with the Mayor and City Council a priority. The result is more transparency from RPS and record funding for RPS from City Hall.
Where do you stand on police in schools?
I do not believe that School Resource Officers should exist in the capacity that they do today. The role of school security should be to protect, not prosecute students and our current structure makes it too easy for students to be referred to the criminal justice system. RPS suspends and arrests a disproportionate number of Black students and students with disabilities and we need to look at school pushout with a critical eye. I believe this conversation should expand to make our entire student discipline more human rights focused. This starts with reviewing our MOU with the police department but should include a review our student code of ethics and our other school security officer practices.
