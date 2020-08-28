Liz Doerr running unopposed for 1st District Richmond School Board seat

RPS has always struggled with clear communication and authentic community engagement and these challenges surfaced during the rezoning debate. I think the process of creating more diverse schools should be iterative and ongoing. I am excited to advocate for two initiatives in the coming years that support increasing school diversity. The first is an overhaul of our current open enrollment practices that advantage families with access to information and transportation. Instead of a random lottery as is current practice, I would like RPS to work with educational experts to design an independent system that gives groups of students — such as those from low-income families or English-language learners — a better chance of getting into a school. The second initiative is our Passion4Learning program, a comprehensive, multi-year effort to nurture our students’ passion for learning by creating an exciting, hands-on, and rigorous theme at every RPS middle & high school (e.g., arts, technology and engineering, law and social justice, international affairs, biological sciences, environmentalism, etc.).