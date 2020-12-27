Local author's new children’s book confronts childhood trauma

Unarmed and naked, Peters was charging toward a Richmond police officer along Interstate 95 and threatening to kill the officer when he was shot and killed by police. Braxton said he hopes the mention in the book of Marcus-David Peters Elementary will prompt students to have a conversation about the situation with adults.

“I thought this was the perfect opportunity to raise awareness and make sure this issue doesn’t die and to educate other young people across the country about what’s going on,” he said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Beginning with the first few pages of the book, Braxton outlines some traumatic events that have happened in Marcus’ young life, like the death of his childhood friend, his parents’ divorce, and even having to go to school with a face mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On one page of the book, during a field trip to visit the Robert E. Lee monument in its current graffiti-covered state, Marcus experiences an episode of post-traumatic stress disorder when he hears fireworks — something with which Braxton and the students he works with can identify.

In the interview, Braxton recalled a real-life incident where a student he works with was shot in front of the Boys and Girls Clubs.