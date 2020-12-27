Local author's new children’s book confronts childhood trauma

When James Braxton was sitting in the Hampton City Jail at age 21, he was left with no choice but to wait there for four months with an $80,000 bail he couldn’t pay. He and three others had been charged with attempted breaking and entering and weapons charges.
For Braxton, his story started the day before, when he lost his job and needed money to face the pressure of bills he knew would pile up. A friend who was seeking revenge for a robbery offered Braxton some money to help.
“Essentially, he offered me the opportunity to ride along in a situation he had, and I would come out with some money, in so many words,” Braxton said.
After he impressed a judge with his own life transformation through a new job as a pediatric dental assistant, his charges were dropped and he wasn’t required to serve any additional jail time.
Now a decade later, Braxton is director of strategic engagement for RISE for Youth, a Richmond-based organization seeking to dismantle the youth prison system.
In hopes of giving students an avenue to talk about their own trauma with trusted adults, Braxton, who now lives in Short Pump, wrote a children’s book that he will officially release in 2021.
The book, “SoulStrong: Heroes of Trauma,” centers around a Black student named Marcus who attends Marcus-David Peters Elementary, a nod to a Black man who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while having a mental breakdown in 2018.
Unarmed and naked, Peters was charging toward a Richmond police officer along Interstate 95 and threatening to kill the officer when he was shot and killed by police. Braxton said he hopes the mention in the book of Marcus-David Peters Elementary will prompt students to have a conversation about the situation with adults.
“I thought this was the perfect opportunity to raise awareness and make sure this issue doesn’t die and to educate other young people across the country about what’s going on,” he said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Beginning with the first few pages of the book, Braxton outlines some traumatic events that have happened in Marcus’ young life, like the death of his childhood friend, his parents’ divorce, and even having to go to school with a face mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On one page of the book, during a field trip to visit the Robert E. Lee monument in its current graffiti-covered state, Marcus experiences an episode of post-traumatic stress disorder when he hears fireworks — something with which Braxton and the students he works with can identify.
In the interview, Braxton recalled a real-life incident where a student he works with was shot in front of the Boys and Girls Clubs.
“When we think about what the response was for those young people who watched it happen. It was normalized,” he said of the shooting. “Because they’re so used to gunshots, they’re so used to death, they’re so used to ‘R.I.P. my friend,’ it didn’t impact them the way that it should have. Young people who experience that trauma don’t know how to talk about it, and they don’t understand what a healthy outlet looks like. Sometimes adults don’t understand and don’t know how to talk about trauma.”
At the end of the book, Marcus discovers a backpack that has a purple hoodie that glows inside of it. The hoodie, Braxton said, is meant to symbolize the power that is within the youth. It also serves as a nod to Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager who was killed by a white neighborhood watch officer while wearing a black hoodie.
“It’s also a symbol of us taking our power back. We understand after Trayvon Martin, every time we saw a Black hoodie, we associated that with a young person dying on a day that they shouldn’t have,” he said. “We have to plant these little small seeds in young people that make them challenge the things that they see so they can self-reflect.”
That’s what he hopes his book will bring to the forefront: an avenue for kids to talk about their own trauma and to see a similar image of themselves in Marcus.
It’s what makes the book so powerful to Braxton’s boss, Valerie Slater, who runs RISE for Youth. She believed in him so much that she helped him find funding for the book. She said the fact that Marcus becomes a superhero at the end of the book, despite all of his childhood trauma, is what makes the book powerful.
“We’re not given this polished superhero kid,” she said. “We’re given this child who discovers his power and is going to grow into it, and it allows children to do that. ‘I see me, I see my trauma, I see my issues, but now, I see me. I’ve got strength inside.’ ”
Numerous studies show that representations in books and in school settings are equal to greater chances of successful outcomes for kids of color. The National Bureau of Economics says that culturally responsive curricula can have increasingly positive outcomes for at-risk youth.
“I hope they’ll take away the skills to self-reflect, to hold [themselves] accountable, to understand knowledge of self, and really understand the power they have as individuals,” Braxton said. “I want to empower young people. Those of us who are on the front lines fighting this fight now, at some point we’re going to have to put the boots down, and it’s going to be the next generation that will have to pick this back up.”
