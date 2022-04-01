Local business incubator Lighthouse Labs hires new executive director

The top executive at the Richmond-based business accelerator Lighthouse Labs is leaving to join a company that graduated from the program, and will be replaced by a local business local business and advisor.

Lighthouse Labs, a local nonprofit that provides mentoring, advice and financial support to promising startup businesses, said on Friday that Erin Powell has left the organization to join a Lighthouse Labs alumni company, Blue Ocean Brain.

The board of directors at Lighthouse Labs said that Paul Nolde was hired to become executive director of the organization, effective on Friday.

This marks the 10th year that Lighthouse Labs has operated, including a cohort of nine companies this spring, that get business mentoring, advice and financial support. All of the companies are promising startup businesses with potential to grow into large companies. Lighthouse Labs has worked with 89 companies and more than 160 founders since it was founded.

Nolde was hired after working for more than two years as a fund manager and managing director of Riverflow Growth Fund, a Richmond-based investment fund that focuses on seed-stage startups with advanced technology platforms.

He also was a director for the venture capital firm NRV, or New Richmond Ventures, from 20154 to 23019 and works as a part-time adjunct professor at the University of Virginia's Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

"I have always been engaged with Lighthouse Labs and have always admired the people there and the brand and the fact that this is a true asset of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem," Nolde said.

"I want to continue the good work that has been done," he said.

Powell is joining an alumni company of Lighthouse Labs, Blue Ocean Brain, to lead the company's sales and marketing. Blue Ocean Brain provides online professional development training.

Powell, the founder of Richmond-based organic juice company Ginger Juice, became executive director of Lighthouse Labs on April 1, 2020.