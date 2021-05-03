Local children raised $3,500 for Black History Museum on Pocahontas Island, largest donation ever

Jameelah, who worked on the film, learned more about slavery during the process. Before the documentary, Jameelah did not realize slaves were shackled and then had to travel on a small boat. She had thought it was a bigger boat.

Jordan Wright, 13, learned about Black soldiers who fought in many historical wars.

“I want you to know that you've impacted us to have many conversations around preserving history and what it means to have actual history and sharing it with the community and the value of all [it],” Alycia Wright, founder and director of Cultural Roots, said to Stewart as students presented him with the check.

Cultural Roots was created after Wright and other families saw the need for a homeschool space that wasn’t predominantly white or Christian. The cooperative, about 37 students this year, provides a space for children of color.

“We really dedicate ourselves to focusing on culture, in particular, Black culture, but also the cultures of many of our Co-Op families,” Wright said.