Local health districts expand vaccine eligibility, Richmond and Henrico to include restaurant workers

Initially, Phase 1b was restricted to the first three categories of essential workers — first responders, homeless shelter and correctional facility workers and K-12 school staff — due to insufficient number of doses and a sharp drop in expected shipments from the federal government in January.

With a continued high demand, Richmond and Henrico will divide 50% of its supply to older residents, 23% to people with underlying conditions, 23% to essential workers and 4% to phase one groups, which are health care personnel and adults in congregate settings.

Among the factors taken into account for prioritization within each category are age, race, zip code, risk of exposure on the job and socioeconomic status. Vaccines will be distributed through a combination of mass clinics, smaller outreach events and providers able to vaccinate their eligible patient population.

“Our communities have been eagerly anticipating this COVID-19 vaccine,” said Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “This is momentous for us; we’re one step closer to having all of our communities vaccinated.”