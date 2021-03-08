Local health districts expand vaccine eligibility, Richmond and Henrico to include restaurant workers

Health districts in the Richmond region began widening vaccine eligibility on Monday following an increase in supply. The expansion would include residents between the ages of 16 and 64 with certain underlying medical conditions that heighten risk of contracting the virus such as cancer, Down Syndrome or heart conditions.
Other frontline employees in Phase 1b such as farmworkers, grocery store clerks, cleaning staff and bus drivers can now access vaccinations in Richmond, Henrico and Chickahominy health districts.
Chesterfield is limiting its distribution to the first six categories of the second vaccine phase outlined by the Virginia Department of Health.
Similar to Alexandria Health Department, Richmond and Henrico are including restaurant workers in the eligibility shift on Monday. Individuals who selected "food service" on their preregistration form will immediately be added to Phase 1b, said VDH spokesperson Cat Long.
Long noted tight workspaces among restaurant workers where social distancing from maskless customers is near impossible, creating a high COVID-risk environment. Most food service are often un- or underinsured and without paid sick leave, she added.
"Also, because many areas of Richmond and Henrico are underserved by grocery stores, restaurants are often important points of access to food for lower income communities," Long said.
Initially, Phase 1b was restricted to the first three categories of essential workers — first responders, homeless shelter and correctional facility workers and K-12 school staff — due to insufficient number of doses and a sharp drop in expected shipments from the federal government in January.
With a continued high demand, Richmond and Henrico will divide 50% of its supply to older residents, 23% to people with underlying conditions, 23% to essential workers and 4% to phase one groups, which are health care personnel and adults in congregate settings.
Among the factors taken into account for prioritization within each category are age, race, zip code, risk of exposure on the job and socioeconomic status. Vaccines will be distributed through a combination of mass clinics, smaller outreach events and providers able to vaccinate their eligible patient population.
“Our communities have been eagerly anticipating this COVID-19 vaccine,” said Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “This is momentous for us; we’re one step closer to having all of our communities vaccinated.”
Local health departments will begin reaching out to eligible residents on Monday to schedule appointments. If an individual hasn't preregistered within the state system, they can do so at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo