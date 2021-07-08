Local man gets 21 years in shooting of Chesterfield officer who escaped injury when bullet struck his pocket knife

A trusty pocket knife and a lot of luck saved Chesterfield County police Officer Luis Murray from serious injury, and possibly worse, when an armed suspect shot him last year during a traffic stop.

The knife, which Murray kept in his left front pocket, absorbed the impact of a bullet that struck him on the evening of May 27, 2020. The round pierced his pants leg and underwear, but didn't penetrate his body.

"He was only saved from suffering a gunshot wound by a pocket knife that was in his pocket," Chesterfield Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Melissa Hoy told Chesterfield Circuit Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. on Thursday.

More than a year later, Murray watched as his assailant, 11-time convicted felon Lynell Alexander Jr., 34, accepted the terms of a plea agreement and entered guilty pleas to two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of felony use of a firearm.

The second attempted murder count was for also firing at Chesterfield Officer John Fones, whose bullet-resistant vest was found to be damaged with a small hole after the gunfire.

If the case had gone to trial, "Officer Fones would describe for the court that the bullets were just kind of whizzing by his head," Hoy told the judge. "But he was not certain that he was struck.”