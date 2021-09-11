Lohmann: 20 years later, a Secret Service agent who grew up in Richmond and worked at the World Trade Center looks back at 9/11

The weekend before 9/11, Lambert had been on assignment with then-Sen. Hillary Clinton, who receives Secret Service protection by virtue of being a former first lady. Her schedule took her to The Dakota, an apartment building near Central Park where John Lennon, a resident, was shot and killed at one of the building entrances in 1980.

While on duty there, Lambert saw Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow, and met John Madden, whose customized bus pulled up to the building.

Madden was the former professional football coach who became better known as an enthusiastic TV analyst who hated flying so he famously traveled the country in his bus. His primary residence was in California, but when he was working games on the East Coast — as he was that weekend, broadcasting a Rams-Eagles game in Philadelphia — he stayed at his apartment at The Dakota.

“He’s like, ‘What are you guys doing here?’” Lambert recalled Madden saying to the Secret Service agents after he got off the bus.

Lambert’s first assignment after 9/11 was that Friday when President George W. Bush flew in for a visit to the WTC site. Lambert manned the Wall Street landing zone, a downtown heliport, for the president’s arrival.