Lohmann: 21 years later, a follow-up on helmeted baby Emily Provenzo: Everything turned out fine

However, back-sleeping puts pressure on babies’ soft skulls, and misshapen skulls can develop in some babies. Most babies never reach the severe stage and their skulls return to the normal, symmetrical shape once they begin sitting up and moving around. Some children, like Emily, require treatment in the form of the lightweight plastic-and-foam helmets.

Emily wore the pink helmet – and then a second one when she outgrew the first – for less than a year, and when they were removed for good the improvement in the shape of her head was visible. (Removing the helmet also set her hair free. Because she wore the helmet so many hours each day, her hair was forced to grow straight up, her mother said the other day, “almost like a Chia Pet.”)

Emily seemed a little slow to walk and talk, her mom said, but there is no certainty that was because of the plagiocephaly. Soon enough, she was progressing just fine, or as Maria said, "She hit the ground running, and we never looked back.”

She started swimming at around age 4 and was swimming competitively by kindergarten. She played soccer and field hockey along the way and even basketball for a year.

“Swimming always stuck with me,” Emily said.