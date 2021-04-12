Lohmann: 50 years ago, they collected Green Stamps, went to Europe and sang their hearts out -- and now this UR choir is getting back together

The most unusual part of this story is not necessarily that the University of Richmond choir traveled to Europe in the spring of 1971 and presented concerts across the continent (and in Iceland), though it was surely remarkable for any students in the group who had never flown on a plane or barely ventured beyond the state line of Virginia at that stage of their lives.

The most unusual part might not even be the fact the students financed a significant portion of the trip through the collection of S&H Green Stamps.

No, the most remarkable part of this story might be that this group of students bonded so strongly throughout this whole adventure — scrambling for almost a year to raise money so they could go, rehearsing for months and performing in churches, schools and even train stations once they got there — that they refused to relegate it to a dusty corner of their memories, even after they graduated and went on with their lives.

They’ve held reunions every five years since then, and this spring will mark 50 years since that “trip of a lifetime” that proved to be just that. They will convene virtually via Zoom on April 17, with hopes of gathering in-person come fall.