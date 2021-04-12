Lohmann: 50 years ago, they collected Green Stamps, went to Europe and sang their hearts out -- and now this UR choir is getting back together

The most unusual part of this story is not necessarily that the University of Richmond choir traveled to Europe in the spring of 1971 and presented concerts across the continent (and in Iceland), though it was surely remarkable for any students in the group who had never flown on a plane or barely ventured beyond the state line of Virginia at that stage of their lives.
The most unusual part might not even be the fact the students financed a significant portion of the trip through the collection of S&H Green Stamps.
No, the most remarkable part of this story might be that this group of students bonded so strongly throughout this whole adventure — scrambling for almost a year to raise money so they could go, rehearsing for months and performing in churches, schools and even train stations once they got there — that they refused to relegate it to a dusty corner of their memories, even after they graduated and went on with their lives.
They’ve held reunions every five years since then, and this spring will mark 50 years since that “trip of a lifetime” that proved to be just that. They will convene virtually via Zoom on April 17, with hopes of gathering in-person come fall.
For the 40 choir members (plus a student journalist), the trip was undoubtedly memorable, but what keeps the choir coming back together every five years?
“I wonder about that myself,” said Judy Johnson Mawyer, one of the choir members who’s helped organize the ongoing reunions, about the lasting connection. “I think it’s just this group of people clicked.”
Part of what kept them coming back was James Erb, the passionate, intense and extremely focused choral director who arranged the trip and who composed a special arrangement of “Shenandoah” that became the signature musical piece of the tour, an arrangement that has become internationally popular.
“Everybody just wanted to get back and be with him, just because of what he did for us and the impression he left on us and what he taught us,” Mawyer said of Erb, the longtime UR professor of music and founder of the Richmond Symphony Chorus who died in 2014. “That was a relationship we all cherished.”
She added, with a laugh, “Even though he could drive us crazy.”
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of their tour, choir members purchased a memorial paver honoring Erb. It was installed in February next to Cannon Memorial Chapel on the UR campus.
Besides the direction and the motivation for the 1971 trip, Erb also provided a unifying slogan (which he clipped from a cartoon) that became kind of a rallying refrain for the choir during the year they planned, rehearsed and raised money, against some pretty long odds, for the trip: “Only he who attempts the absurd achieves the impossible.”
Erb had been wanting to take a choral group on such a European adventure since the 1950s, he wrote in a report after the trip, but it never seemed feasible for a number of reasons, including the fact that travel to Europe was not nearly as accessible then as it is now.
So, to him, this certainly might have seemed conquering the “impossible.”
“Absurd” might seem a little strong until you realize they were banking heavily on S&H Green Stamps to raise a large portion of the money (though, in fairness, Green Stamps were pretty popular in the early 1970s, and that approach actually worked out).
While the university administration was on board with the trip, it didn’t offer any financial support. It should also be remembered that as well-financed as UR is nowadays, it was only 1969 when E. Claiborne Robins in a stunning announcement pledged to give the school $50 million — a gift that would prove transformative for the university but hadn’t really kicked in by 1971. So, other ways of raising money were explored.
S&H Green Stamps were popular trading stamps, representing one of the first retail loyalty programs. The stamps were given to customers at the checkout counter of supermarkets and department stores and even at gas stations — based on the amount of their purchases. Serious customers took the stamps home, pasted them in booklets and redeemed them for products or cash.
Choir members collected Green Stamps when they shopped but — college students being college students and not the biggest spenders — mostly tried to get them from friends, neighbors and people pumping gas.
Wayne Smith, a violinist who was enlisted to join the choir along with several other instrumentalists (violinists, violists, guitarists and a bassoonist) recalls hanging around gas stations, asking customers if they’d like to donate their green stamps after they topped off their tanks. The pitch went something like this, Smith said: “If you don’t really use your Green Stamps, would you mind donating them to us?”
The students redeemed more than 1,100 books of Green Stamps, at $2 per book. They also collected newspapers and magazines, turning them in for a few cents per pound. They wrote letters to UR alumni, asking for contributions.
All of the fundraising efforts helped cut the total cost per student almost in half, from about $640 to about $350 — for a seven-country, 18-day trip to Europe, arranged by a London-based company; airfare, lodging (though they stayed with families on occasion), pretty much everything included. Well, it was 1971.
Even at what seems a ridiculously low price to travel to Europe, the cost was too much for some students to shoulder all themselves. At the time, annual tuition at UR was only around $2,000, so $640 was a relatively major chunk of change, as was $340.
“It was still a lot of money,” said Donna Strother Deekens, a member of the choir. “A lot of us had part-time jobs and worked summers in between. We didn’t come from really wealthy families.”
The hurdle of expense cleared, they could focus on the trip itself, and it turned out to be quite something. The first stop? Erb’s house. He’d forgotten his raincoat, so their bus detoured to his house on the way to the airport.
“We all thought that was a hoot,” Deekens recalled.
The European portion of the trip began in Luxembourg; the final concert and last stop was in Reykjavík, Iceland.
In between, they made new friends, heard standing ovations and handed out “Virginia Is For Lovers” buttons (the now-famous Virginia tourism slogan was only 2 years old at that point).
They tramped through springtime snow in the Alps and went through “Checkpoint Charlie” at the Berlin Wall to spend a memorable day in East Berlin.
In Elgg, Switzerland, the typically reserved townspeople were so taken with the choir’s performance that they responded with hearty applause — the first time, the choir was told later, applause had ever been heard in the 16th-century church. The town also offered dinner and yodelers.
“We felt so welcome there,” Deekens said.
There were even impromptu concerts: at a historic church in Zurich where they found an organist rehearsing as they toured and were invited to sing, and on the platform at the railway station in Hanover, Germany, where Smith and other string players took out their violins and played fiddle music to entertain themselves (and everyone else) while they awaited a train.
“It was like a magical tour when you’re that age,” Smith said of the trip.
In his post-trip report, Erb considered the tour “wholly successful” from the perspective of “group dynamics.” No cliques formed. Everyone got along just fine.
“Our students liked each other, and were proud of what they were doing,” he said.
Hope Armstrong Erb, a freshman that year who sang and played bassoon on the tour and later became Jim Erb’s daughter-in-law, has over the years as a conductor and teacher led choirs all over the world on similar musical trips.
Traveling together is a bonding experience in itself, she said, but a group making music along the way develops an even deeper connection.
As an added element, she said, the UR choir members were guests in other countries and “on a mission to show the best of America.”
“When you’re a music group ... you go with something to give,” she said. “Which is part of the magic.”
In the 50 years since the trip, the group has lost contact with a few members and two others have died, including Tom Carson, a violinist and singer on the trip and a friend of Smith’s since their days of growing up in Richmond’s North Side.
Carson, a certified public accountant who died in 2018, was always on the committee that organized the reunions.
To honor Carson at the reunion, Smith is putting together a slideshow tribute that will be paired with a lament composed in memory of Carson by another violinist, John Turner, for the Richmond Philharmonic, of which Carson was a longtime member.
This reunion won’t be like any other, but Mawyer hopes the virtual setting will allow participation by those who live out of town and wouldn’t have been able to travel anyway. It will be nice to visit again and swap stories — the gatherings were “like a family reunion each time,” said Ruth Erb, Jim’s widow — but there is one thing they won’t be able to do this year that they had particularly looked forward to doing at previous reunions: singing.
Maybe next fall they can gather in person and lift their voices.
“When we get together and we sing, it’s almost like we were together yesterday,” Deekens said. “We had an amazing camaraderie.”
