Lohmann: 50 years later, a Bronze Star for Vietnam vet from Louisa

His Army buddy Carter said Mallory has “always been an up-front, no foolishness type of guy. He is a shy person, kind of withdrawn at times, but that’s what combat can do to you.”

Carter and Mallory got together at a 2012 reunion of their Army unit and, soon after, Carter launched a new effort to get Mallory a Bronze Star. When Carter was having trouble making headway from his home in Trinity, Texas, between Dallas and Houston, he turned it over to Jim Donaldson, who served in the same transportation company in Vietnam but several years earlier and now lives in Virginia.

Donaldson compiled the paperwork (including eyewitness accounts) and checked all of the boxes of the stringent Army requirements for such awards, even enlisting the help of a private investigator to help find a living member of Mallory’s chain of command — no easy task almost 50 years after the fact. He also asked Kaine’s office to become involved.

The senator’s office wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Army and submitted the request for the award to the Department of the Army last year and followed up throughout the process with, as a Kaine staffer put it, “polite nudges.” Mallory was notified by the Army in October that he would be awarded the Bronze Star. It’s taken a while to make arrangements for the ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions.