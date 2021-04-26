Lohmann: 70 years later, a Richmond writer is trying to solve a Goochland cold case involving the death of a child

Brumfield is a local journalist and author, who sifts through history to find many of his topics. “Cultural archaeology" is a phrase he uses to describe some of his work. For the most recent of his 11 books, “Railroaded,” Brumfield, an anti-death penalty advocate, researched the stories of the first 100 people executed in Virginia’s electric chair. For a 2010 story, he helped uncover a copy of the long-missing “Rock 'N' Roll Hotel" movie, which had been filmed in Richmond in the 1980s but had been shown only once and then had disappeared for more than two decades.

He has researched and written about what might be contained in a time capsule in the pedestal of the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue (he has reason to believe it might contain a rare photograph of the body of Abraham Lincoln in his coffin).

“I’m usually pretty good at … resolving mysteries,” he said. “But this one I cannot resolve.”

The more he’s looked into this case, the more it’s turned into something of a quest for him. Not just to learn the answers, but to do something. He wants to find out where the boy’s remains are interred and raise funds to purchase a grave marker.

“I want some kind of remembrance because nobody at age five should die like that,” he said.