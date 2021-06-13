Lohmann: A 1940 family photo displayed on a wall in Henrico finally comes home

When Knox’s father died in 1965, she went through his papers and came upon a photo of a Black farmer in overalls and a tattered straw hat. The back of the photo, apparently made by a professional photographer for a publication, identified the farmer as Oliver and the year as 1940.

The picture touched her deeply — Oliver’s gentle smile and expressive face “radiates so much love and character,” she said — and it also connected her to her father, with whom she was very close and who taught her, among other attributes, “to respect and love all of mankind unconditionally.”

Knox framed the photograph and enjoyed it for many years, until about two years ago when it became clear to her there might be an even more suitable home for the picture.

She has reached the stage in life, she explained, where it has become important to make sure things are where they belong. Or, as she put it, “Everything has its home.”

She and a friend from Blacksburg — where her family moved after her early years in Blackstone — were noting how many classmates they have lost.