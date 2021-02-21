Lohmann: A bad ear, a common bond

“I cannot believe your article this morning,” reader Faye Coppage wrote in an email the other week.
That normally wouldn’t be a promising start to a comment from a reader.
“It is as if I helped you write it,” she went on, and I began to feel better.
Coppage was about to relate how she, too, had mumps when she was a child and how her bout with the virus destroyed the hearing in her right ear. Same as me.
I wrote earlier this month about how I ran the gauntlet of childhood illnesses in the ’60s — chicken pox, measles, mumps and rubella — and how I particularly remember the mumps, which causes the saliva glands to swell and results in chipmunk-like puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw, because it left me deaf in my right ear.
I’ve lived this way for 55 years, and I had run across maybe one other person who had the same experience — until now. Four readers contacted me after the column was published to let me know they’ve been paddling the same boat.
Wrote John Coski, “How familiar your column on mumps and deafness sounded (pun intended),” he said in an email. “Same cause, same ear, same consequences.”
I called Coppage and Coski, and we chatted at length about adjustments we’ve made over the years, including always heading to the right side of any room in order to keep people — and voices — on our “good” side. We also agreed we kind of dread meals at round tables — where there’s no right corner to aim for and no way to not have to twist our heads around in order to hear the people on our right.
Trouble locating the direction of sounds, such as police sirens or planes overhead?
Yep. Yep. Yep.
On the other hand, sleeping with the good ear down can be very sound.
As we talked, Coppage laughed and said, “I thought I was unique.”
Well, it’s not a big club, but it’s larger than you might think. A quick run through Google machine turned up studies that indicated anywhere from 1% to 4% of people who had the mumps experienced hearing loss associated with the virus. Almost always, only one ear was involved. So, we had that going for us.
Younger generations have vaccines going for them. The mumps vaccine was approved in 1967 — soon after I had the disease — and came into widespread use in the 1970s, meaning incidents of the mumps and related hearing loss have gone way down in the past 40 years. Prior to 1967, mumps was one of the common causes of acquired hearing loss, said Jennifer White, senior audiologist in VCU Health’s audiology department.
“It’s not very prevalent anymore,” White said. “We rarely see it in practice unless it’s someone older who had mumps in childhood who comes in for evaluation.”
It’s not entirely understood how mumps causes hearing loss, but White said experts believe the virus attacks the cochlea — the spiral cavity of the inner ear — and affects the blood supply to the hair cells responsible for transmitting nerve impulses to the brain that are interpreted as sound. The damage is almost always confined to one ear — perhaps for no other reason than randomness — and is often permanent as the destroyed hair cells cannot be repaired and won’t regenerate.
There are some remedies, including surgery, which essentially direct sound to the working ear, but nothing that restores hearing in the damaged ear, White said.
Even if there was a way to fix the hearing in our bad ears, Coppage, Coski and I agreed at this stage of the game, we wouldn’t bother unless something happened to our good ear. It’s an inconvenience at times, sure, but we’re accustomed to the workarounds, and we’re not sure what we would do with something as drastic as suddenly hearing on the quiet side of our heads.
For a child with such one-sided hearing loss, it likely would be more appropriate to do something to improve their hearing, White said.
For us, though, we’re used to the way we are now.
“I have never known hearing in that ear,” said Coppage, 72, who grew up in Madison County.
We first crossed paths a few years ago when she told me about her family’s furniture business in Madison, E.A. Clore Sons Inc., which was on the verge of closing before its customers rallied around it. I wrote about it in 2018.
Coppage, who now lives in Hanover, had the mumps when she was 3 or 4 years old. She recalls “cheating” on a hearing test in school which required the student to stand across the room from the teacher and cover first one ear and then the other with their hands and then respond to the teacher’s commands so their hearing could be assessed.
Knowing she couldn’t hear a thing in her left ear, Coppage didn’t fully cover that ear so she could still hear.
How much can she not hear out of her right ear?
“You could stand beside me with a gun on my right side and shoot it,” she said, “and I wouldn’t flinch.”
In church, when she could attend before the pandemic, she would sit at the end of the same pew, the aisle to her right.
“You’ve got to step over me if you want to get in that pew,” she said with a laugh. “That’s my seat! I should put a plaque on it.”
Coski, 61, who retired in January as historian at the American Civil War Museum and lives in Richmond, said not having hearing in one ear “at times felt almost exotic.”
Though contracting mumps in second grade is what damaged the hearing in his right ear, it was an incident a couple of years earlier — when a June bug crawled into his ear while he was perched on his father’s shoulders, watching a fireworks show — that he sometimes blamed for his hearing loss.
“I screamed bloody murder,” he recalled. It was a frightening experience, but his parents plucked the bug from his ear, and all was well.
In later years, though, he would occasionally recall the incident in a dramatic way that implied the bug caused his deafness — until his mother reminded him it was actually the mumps that caused it.
“It was a much better story to be deaf from a June bug than from the mumps,” he said with a laugh.
Coski remembers his mother explicitly telling him to be extra cautious, to always look to his right before crossing a street: never assume something’s not coming just because you don’t hear anything. She also wouldn’t let him use headphones or be around guns.
Don’t get near loud noises, she drilled into him, because he could lose the hearing in his other ear and then things would get serious.
“I internalized all of that,” Coski said. “It became second nature ... and it’s made me all the more careful with the remaining ear.”
He carried her caution with him always. One summer during college, he was working a seasonal “living history” job at Antietam National Battlefield that required that he not only wear an ill-fitting woolen uniform but also work on an artillery crew.
Included in the job was a stint on the artillery crew, during which he was supposed to stand at attention while the cannon was fired. Authenticity was the goal, but he couldn’t leave his good ear naked to the roar of guns.
“I got permission to put the palm of my hand against my ear,” he said. “Muted the sound perfectly.”
I asked Coppage if she ever just kind of gave up trying to hear people in a crowded, noisy room — White said having only one working ear makes it harder to “weed out the background noise” — and I nodded in agreement, hoping she hadn’t agreed to something too off the wall. She laughed.
“You have to,” she said. “You’re worn out from it.”
“Listening fatigue,” White said.
I can confirm. It really is wearing.
“People with hearing loss [of any origin] tend to become more introverted and shy away from social situations because no one wants to feel like they’re missing something,” White said, “and it’s more tiring for them in those circumstances.”
All true, but Coppage, Coski and I agreed we’re grateful for one working ear — and the chance to share the experience with one another.
