Lohmann: A bad ear, a common bond

I called Coppage and Coski, and we chatted at length about adjustments we’ve made over the years, including always heading to the right side of any room in order to keep people — and voices — on our “good” side. We also agreed we kind of dread meals at round tables — where there’s no right corner to aim for and no way to not have to twist our heads around in order to hear the people on our right.

Trouble locating the direction of sounds, such as police sirens or planes overhead?

Yep. Yep. Yep.

On the other hand, sleeping with the good ear down can be very sound.

As we talked, Coppage laughed and said, “I thought I was unique.”

Well, it’s not a big club, but it’s larger than you might think. A quick run through Google machine turned up studies that indicated anywhere from 1% to 4% of people who had the mumps experienced hearing loss associated with the virus. Almost always, only one ear was involved. So, we had that going for us.