Lohmann: A centenarian, a martini and a donated kidney bring a couple of Richmond stories together

I love it when good stories intersect in my inbox.

Leach and Gethins are both doing well after their September surgery at the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center at UVA Health in Charlottesville.

“It’s night and day,” said Gethins, 61, who suffered from a genetic kidney disorder that was — to put it bluntly — slowly killing her. She had been on transplant lists for three years and went on dialysis in March. Her kidney function had dropped below 5% by the time a matching kidney became available.

“It’s like everything becomes foggier and foggier,” she said. “You feel like you’ve had the flu. I felt like I had the flu for five years.”

She had to quit work in 2017 — her last role was as a court secretary in the 2016 film “Loving” — and accomplishing the simplest of household tasks was exhausting. Now, with a new kidney, her energy is returning, and she is ahead of schedule in being weaned off medications that had helped keep her alive.

“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing,” she said of the process and everyone involved. “I am humbled and grateful for all of these people.”