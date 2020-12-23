Lohmann: A centenarian, a martini and a donated kidney bring a couple of Richmond stories together

Three years ago, I visited Charlie Carr soon after he turned 100. I learned he was “raised on beans and cornbread” in the Kentucky bluegrass, served in the Navy during World War II, and worked in military intelligence.
At the time, Carr, a widower, still drove his 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Classic (he has since sold it), enrolled in exercise classes and cooked his own meals.
He also shared his secret to longevity: “Keep moving, and drink at least three martinis a night.”
His favorite spot to enjoy a martini? At the end of the bar at Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel. The place became his “Cheers,” where everybody knows his name and, eventually, his age. He’s now 103½.
You thought maybe something had happened? Au contraire. Charlie is still kicking and enjoying martinis — featuring Grey Goose vodka on the rocks with one olive — which is how I came to know about this other story.
Carr’s daughter, Ann Regan, who drives her dad to Lemaire for their regular visits, sent an email to tell me about “our favorite bartender at Lemaire,” a 63-year-old who recently donated one of his kidneys to a recipient in Maine so that his wife could receive a kidney from a donor in Georgia.
It further turns out their favorite bartender is local artist Greig Leach and his wife, actress Bridget Gethins.
I love it when good stories intersect in my inbox.
Leach and Gethins are both doing well after their September surgery at the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center at UVA Health in Charlottesville.
“It’s night and day,” said Gethins, 61, who suffered from a genetic kidney disorder that was — to put it bluntly — slowly killing her. She had been on transplant lists for three years and went on dialysis in March. Her kidney function had dropped below 5% by the time a matching kidney became available.
“It’s like everything becomes foggier and foggier,” she said. “You feel like you’ve had the flu. I felt like I had the flu for five years.”
She had to quit work in 2017 — her last role was as a court secretary in the 2016 film “Loving” — and accomplishing the simplest of household tasks was exhausting. Now, with a new kidney, her energy is returning, and she is ahead of schedule in being weaned off medications that had helped keep her alive.
“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing,” she said of the process and everyone involved. “I am humbled and grateful for all of these people.”
Those people obviously include her husband, who volunteered to donate one of his kidneys. He would have been happy to give it directly to her, but they were not a good match for a transplant. Gethins was put on a list for a deceased-donor kidney, where she might have spent many years before a suitable match was found. A living donor is considered a better option medically but that, too, is difficult to find, which is why the paired kidney exchange has developed.
A paired kidney exchange is when a living kidney donor is incompatible with their desired recipient, but does match another person on the waiting list. A match was found for Gethins in August. Further testing confirmed the match, and surgery was scheduled.
Leach’s kidney was removed on the morning of Sept. 16 and immediately shipped to Maine; Gethins’ kidney arrived during the day from Georgia, and she went into surgery that evening. The transplant was completed in the early hours of the next day, and her health began improving immediately.
“This wonderful human being in Georgia,” Gethins said. “She is my best friend who I carry with me at all times.”
UVA Health has been involved with paired kidney exchanges since 2013, said Anita Sites, a nurse practitioner with the living donor program at the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center who worked with Leach and Gethins.
“More and more donor centers every year are joining in the [paired kidney exchange] movement,” Sites said. “It’s not the novelty it once was.”
But it’s still astounding to consider all of the moving parts. Sites said UVA was part of the longest kidney transplant chain in the world in 2015 — officially recognized by Guinness World Records — that involved 25 transplant centers, 70 surgeries and 35 transplants.
As astounding to Sites is the rapid way that Leach, ever the artist, recovered from donating his kidney. He was painting a watercolor of the Tour de France (more about that in a moment) in his hospital bed the evening after his surgery.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I’ve never had an experience where a patient is actually painting in their room, in his hospital gown,” she said. “It was just really remarkable to see him get through this process — successfully help his wife and still keep his rhythm and not miss a beat with his artwork. I think it was pretty phenomenal.”
But maybe not totally surprising to Sites, who marveled at Leach’s commitment to helping his wife, sticking with the long process through the years — “he really was her shot,” she said — and maintaining an upbeat attitude. Every time she would check in with Leach, she would ask him how he was doing, and the answer, every time, she recalled with a laugh, was “peachy.”
A downside to living with one kidney is that Leach should avoid nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen, stay well-hydrated, and maintain a healthy weight and healthy blood pressure, Sites said. Leach calls that a “small price to pay” for his other kidney to give his wife a new chance at life.
“It was a pretty easy decision,” he said.
Leach is known for his cycling art. A competitive cyclist years ago, he has loved following the Tour de France, first from magazines in the early 1970s (“when nobody in the States knew what it was,” he says with a laugh) and later on television.
He was watching the race in 2012 when Bridget suggested he paint scenes from the coverage and post the paintings on Facebook to sell. He used crowdfunding to publish a book of tour images, and produced another book of images (“Art of Cycling”) that he painted in partnership with the Richmond Times-Dispatch during the 2015 UCI Road World Championships held in Richmond.
His Tour de France paintings have become part of NBC’s television coverage of the event, including part of this year’s from his hospital room (though viewers didn’t see his gown).
Leach’s art is a full-time job, as is his gig at Lemaire, where he started in 2017. That is when he first met Regan and Carr, who for years have had a standing date at Lemaire on Thursday evenings. Carr and Leach hit it off, in part, because Carr had a similar career path as Leach’s father — Navy, then military intelligence — but mostly because they just like each other. Their interactions have been limited by COVID-19 restrictions that require all customers to sit at tables, rather than at the bar, where Regan and Carr normally sat.
“I enjoy them so much,” Leach said. “I try to make sure I work every Thursday.”
And Carr?
“Charlie is still unbelievable!” his daughter wrote in an email.
He’ll turn 104 in April.
