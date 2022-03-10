Lohmann: A day at the Capitol with Bob Brown, an exercise in trying to keep up with a legend

As I’ve said on more than a few occasions over the years, photographer Bob Brown and I discovered early on that we share a similar ambition: stay out of the office as much as possible.

It wasn’t just that we enjoyed being beyond an editor’s reach, though that was certainly part of it. We wanted to go where the stories were. In Brown’s case, he rightly figured you can’t shoot eloquent pictures from behind a desk, so every day he pulled on his signature Lucchese boots, draped his cameras around his neck and went in search of an image that could tell a story.

“I never wanted to sit around,” he told me the other day. “When I started [at the paper], these old guys would go out and shoot two frames on a 4x5 [large-format film camera] and come back in, process the film, make a quick print, get a cup of coffee, put their feet up and smoke a cigarette. I’m like, ‘You’re not going to get any pictures sitting there.’ You miss so much if you’re not out looking.”

Brown is wrapping up more than a half-century with The Times-Dispatch at the end of March, a moment that is bittersweet for a lot of us, including Brown: touching to celebrate a splendid career, but sorry to see it come to an end.

Brown told me he's going to "miss being in the middle of stuff," and I'm going to miss him like crazy.

We've spent a lot of time working together over the years. I like to remind him that our careers overlap in at least one other way that might be surprising to some: we started at the newspaper in the same year, 1968, when after a decade working in television he was hired as a staff photographer and, as a 5th-grader, I got my first paper route.

In the last 20 years, we’ve covered a lot of miles traveling around Virginia, from Cape Charles to Cumberland Gap and many places in between. About 15 years ago, when we were having way too much fun, I told Brown he couldn’t retire until I did. Being 20 years younger, I was (sort of) joking, but here he is, on the verge of turning 85, and only now is he calling it quits.

So, why didn’t he retire at 65 – or 70 or 75 or even 80?

“It just wasn’t time,” he said. “Look at what we’d have missed.”

Indeed, the year he turned 65, we commenced our six-month-long road trip along U.S. 58, which begat our “Backroads” series, two books, a documentary and so many other adventures. Man, we’ve had fun (and eaten a lot of pie).

But I really didn’t know his other “world” -- his work at the Capitol, which he considers his “second home,” having spent his winters there covering the General Assembly starting in 1970 when he was assigned there because no one else wanted to do it. The other photographers found it boring and thought it punishment, Brown said.

“I got here and I’m thinking, ‘This is pretty cool,’” Brown recalled. “Watching things happen. Watching how things are done. Also, it was snowing outside, and I was inside. The next year, I volunteered.”

So, last week, as the current legislative session winds down as does Brown’s career, I tagged along with him for a day. It was enlightening, and, like just about everything else we’ve done, a good time.

We met at The Times-Dispatch offices, where his mornings usually start, and walked down Franklin Street to the Capitol. Besides the cameras around his neck, he carried a backpack with the rest of his gear. One evening a few years ago when he arrived home looking like a pack mule, his wife, Evelyn, told him to step on the scales before taking off the backpack: he weighed 50 pounds more than he actually does. Between hauling the gear and all the walking he does around Capitol Square he said it takes about a week or two to get in shape. The 100 pushups he does when he first wakes up every morning help.

We had barely strolled onto Capitol Square before it became clear what I was in here for: A group of senators gathered near the pedestal of the George Washington equestrian statue (which, by the way, we both climbed inside for a story a few years ago) hollered to Brown and called him over to exchange pleasantries (and a few good-natured unpleasantries). From there, we went inside the Capitol, where security officers greeted him like a long-time friend, which he is. At one security checkpoint, he pulled out his phone to show an officer a picture of his new Jack Russell Terrier puppy, Lucy.

“Oh, she’s so sweet,” the officer gushed.

Fact is, every elevator, every hallway, every office we went in that day, everybody, it seemed, knew Brown, and everybody had something to share -- a memory, a joke, a tip about something that was happening later that day. People genuinely like him, as he finds common ground with just about everyone, chatting about music, cowboy boots or just about anything. More evidence for my longstanding belief that if you can’t get along with Bob Brown, you might ought to look in the mirror.

We stopped at the reception desk, and Brown picked up a map and a list of legislators for me and a calendar of the day’s events for himself. He plotted his morning: a committee hearing here, a Democratic briefing there; House Republicans would gather on the South Portico for a group photo; the House and Senate would go into session at noon.

After making the rounds of legislative offices in the nearby Pocahontas Building , we were walking back to the Capitol when Brown spied a rally at the Bell Tower. He strolled over to see what was going on – it was supporters of restoration of voting-rights for former felons -- and make a few shots. Resuming our route to the Capitol, he encountered Anna Banks, a Capitol Police officer. Brown shot a picture of her on duty earlier this year and presented a print to her.

“It was lovely, and everybody who saw it said, ‘You know how long [Brown] has been doing this, right?’ And I’m like, yeah, years and years and years before I was born,” said Banks, 23, who is in her first full year on the job. “I like him so much.”

Back in the Capitol, we settled in the House chamber, waiting for the session to begin. As the members began gathering, Brown stationed himself in the front of the room, scouring the scene with his eyes like a bird-watcher searching the skies for a Bahama Nuthatch (Google tells me this is the rarest bird in the world).

I asked him later what he was looking for.

“Somebody doing something,” he said, meaning huddles, negotiating, anything reflecting the business at hand. “Just trying to keep up with all the intricate dances that go on, and see if it something worth taking a picture of.”

If he looks long enough, he might catch a poignant moment or a deal in the making, as well as a funny expression or a legislator working a crossword puzzle. He is, said Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, “on a hunt for that shot.”

“When I see him it’s usually after he’s snapped a picture, and I’m like, ‘He got me!’” Bagby said with a laugh.

A common reaction of people who see themselves in photos at the Capitol often tell Brown, “I didn’t know you shot that picture!”

“And I say, ‘Good. That means I’m doing my job,” said Brown, who somehow manages to be both a familiar face and almost invisible. He’s become such a trusted figure that he can operate unnoticed out in the open to get candid pictures that provide a take-you-there experience for the public.

Later, over in the Senate, he photographed a ceremony honoring the family of the late W. Tayloe Murphy Jr., a former delegate from the Northern Neck and secretary of natural resources under Gov. Mark Warner. Afterwards, Murphy’s daughter, Anne Murphy Brumley, stopped Brown and showed him the screen-saver on her phone: a photo of her father Brown had shot in the 1980s.

In the afternoon, Brown retreated to the Capitol press room, a once-bustling place that is now largely quiet with the contraction of the newspaper business and the reduced number of reporters covering the legislature. Brown occupies a cubicle in the back. He edits and processes his photos on his laptop computer while keeping an eye on the house and senate proceedings on the closed-circuit monitors mounted over his desk.

By the end of the day, he filed 16 photos to editors. Only one will wind up in the paper (along with a couple of photos from earlier in the session), the rest finding a home on the Times-Dispatch website. All in all, as he walks out of the Capitol before 5 p.m., it’s been a pretty average day – a far cry from that day long ago, at the end of a session, when last-minute budget haggling led to a 25-hour “day” that started at 9 a.m. on a Saturday and didn’t end until 10 a.m. on Sunday. Brown got some great shots of dozing legislators.

He packed up, and as we headed back up Franklin Street to the office I thought of a moment earlier in the afternoon when an older gentlemen descending the stairs from the gallery above the senate chamber. It turned out, he thought he recognized Brown from his days of shooting high school sports decades ago.

“Are you Bob Brown?” he asked.

Quipped Brown, “Used to be.”

Nope. Still is.