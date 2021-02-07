Lohmann: A Henrico retirement community, an elementary school and 'something good' out of the pandemic

Even in a pandemic that’s kept school children out of the classroom and seniors from venturing too far from home, residents of Cedarfield, a retirement community in western Henrico, and students at Fair Oaks Elementary in the eastern end of the county, have found a way to connect.
Cedarfield residents read stories aloud on camera, the recordings are then transferred electronically to the school, where teachers select which ones they want to share with their students, who then watch and listen and complete assignments related to the books.
The partnership began in November and continued in December with another round of story times and now appears ready to expand into other areas such as art and writing skills.
Cedarfield volunteers such as Betty Hayter were thrilled to be involved, but the virtual nature of the project made it something of a leap of faith.
“They give you a book, you come in, sit down and wonder what on earth they’re seeing with this little camera,” said Hayter, who has twice read books on camera. “You wonder what the children see and if it makes sense to them.”
The short answer? It does, and then some.
“It’s been wonderful,” said Jackie Stevens, associate principal at Fair Oaks, who made the connection to Cedarfield through a friend. “It has bonded east with west, young with old. These are groups that wouldn’t normally run in the same circles, so it’s expanding horizons. It’s incorporating education along with fun.
“It’s been a godsend in the middle of the pandemic.”
The idea was birthed before the pandemic when Cedarfield residents Charlotte Bailey and Martha Cole Glenn, spurred by an article about elementary school teachers having to purchase supplies for their classrooms, began talking about coming up with a way to help a school and to involve residents at Cedarfield as a way for them to help the community.
After COVID-19 hit, Cedarfield’s director of marketing and community relations, Christy Walsh-Smith, connected with her longtime friend Stevens and Fair Oaks, a small neighborhood school in Highland Springs that qualifies for Title 1 federal funding because of its concentration of low-income students.
Eventually, the idea developed for residents to record virtual story times.
It worked this way: Fair Oaks librarian Hillary Ramp selected appropriate books (and books for which permission could be gained, since copyright issues are involved with presenting them on videos), Cedarfield purchased the books (and then turned them over to Fair Oaks after they were done) and then residents read them on camera. The books spanned all grade levels, kindergarten through fifth grade, at the school, which, like other Henrico elementary schools, has been virtual since last March.
Teachers took different approaches in how they used the books in conjunction with classwork, and they “love it,” Stevens said.
“They’ve taken it and run with it as far as activities they do with the books,” she said.
Some have taught things such as character analysis or had students write about their favorite part of the story.
“Reading is so important,” Stevens said.
Which is part of what attracted Hayter to the program.
Hayter grew up in Southwest Virginia, in the town of Abingdon, in a family of lawyers and doctors who prized books. Her grandfather’s home included a library, a somewhat magical place, she recalled, with floor-to-ceiling shelves and long library tables that he opened to students from surrounding colleges. The shelves included volumes covering the widest imaginable range of subjects from “medical books to fairy tales,” Hayter recalled.
“Reading opens up the world to you,” said Hayter, who spent her career on the business side of the broadcasting industry, including 25 years with CBS radio and television. “It spurs your imagination. It makes you come up with new ideas. It exposes you to more of the world.”
She is gratified to know the school is receptive to their efforts — “It’s given a great deal of pleasure ... to those of us doing the reading,” she says — and she looks forward to continuing to be involved.
“If we can help,” she said, “I’m in.”
Another volunteer reader, Tom Maxwell, has a background in mentoring elementary school students, a role he took on after retiring in 2005.
“I just found it tremendously rewarding that we could make a difference in a child’s life,” said Maxwell, who worked as an engineer and later in computer system sales.
For the books he was assigned for his reading gigs, Maxwell did a little research and talked a little about the authors in addition to reading the books. It’s certainly not nearly the same as having a child sitting beside you, he said, “but I guess it’s the next best thing.
“I just think books are so important and reading is so important,” Maxwell said. “Anything I can do to help promote that, I’m willing to volunteer for.”
Bailey said the group had 18 volunteer readers for the first round of recordings and a dozen for the second — residents, as well as Cedarfield staff members — and she’s seen more interest among potential participants as word of the program expanding has spread.
She and Glenn would like to see this turn into a long-term relationship with the school.
So would Fair Oaks’ Stevens, who hopes that once the pandemic is behind us, field trips can be planned for students to visit Cedarfield and for Cedarfield residents to visit the school — and that other schools might be inspired to forge such partnerships.
“So,” said Stevens, “something good is coming out of the pandemic.”
