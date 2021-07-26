Lohmann: A life cut short but one that was well-lived

The cancer had gone undetected for too long, treatment options were limited and the outlook was not good.

When Tiffany learned the news, her dad recalled, “There was no breakdown. There was no sobbing or wringing of hands. She just kind of looked down, then looked at me and said, ‘Dad, you just can’t ever let your guard down, can you?’”

He added, “I never could have received that news and been as calm.”

The last year was difficult to say the least as her health declined: hospital stays and fading hope, all against the grim backdrop of the pandemic. The end came June 26. Andrews was 33.

I first met Andrews in 2003 when I was writing a story about the then-new ASK Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic at VCU Medical Center, which with its walls covered with painted fish and polka dots aimed to be a cheerier place than the adult oncology clinic children previously visited. Andrews, 15 at the time, was more than a year into her treatments for a brain tumor. She told me the new place "will benefit everyone who comes in here,” describing it as “much brighter, much happier.”