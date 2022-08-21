Lohmann: A little church doing big things with its 'clothes closet' ministry

When Biltmore Baptist Church started its “clothes closet” ministry five years ago, it was a leap of faith for such a small church.

The faith was tested on the first Saturday it was open when the community response was underwhelming. Five volunteers had worked in the previous weeks to amass and organize a half-building of clothes without the benefit of enough clothes hangers – and two people showed up.

“So, our prayer to the Lord was, ‘Please send us people, clothes and hangers,’” recalled Norma Evenson who has directed the clothes giveaway from the beginning. “Let me tell you something, don’t ever ask the Lord for something that you don’t really want because you ought to see us today.”

Two Saturdays ago, the most recent day the clothes closet was open, 244 people showed up to a building overflowing with donated clothes.

The church, which also now has an abundance of hangers, will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its clothes closet ministry on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Biltmore, a Glen Allen church nearing its 100th anniversary, is like a lot of congregations in recent decades: it has grown smaller and older. Sixty years ago, the church situated off U.S. 1, south of Interstate 295, enjoyed a regular Sunday attendance of 200 or more. Today, about 50 attend weekly services in-person or online. It was against that backdrop that Biltmore began looking for new ways to serve the community.

The success of the twice-monthly clothes closet for people in need – there is no limit to what they can take, and no questions are asked -- spawned a self-service food pantry, two free libraries and regular giveaways of everything from bicycles to sweet potatoes, from back-to-school backpacks and supplies to turkey baskets at Thanksgiving, as Biltmore has become a conduit for donated items from other groups and individuals. Lots of churches have such community-minded missions, but Biltmore’s relatively modest size and the scope and frequency of its outreach make it noteworthy.

Lifelong member Barbara Francis said the Biltmore congregation has enjoyed becoming known as “the church that gives things away.”

“A lot of times, it’s hard for churches these days to find their niche,” said Francis, Biltmore’s mission team leader, noting Biltmore is not large enough to have a big music program or some other attribute requiring large staff or substantial financial resources.

“But we kind of found our niche in being a mission church. Not every church would even be interested in doing what we’re doing, but we have the space and the volunteers, who are excited enough to come back week after week.”

The idea of a clothes closet for those in need came from a young church member, who envisioned a perfect location in the church’s old recreation building that once hosted youth programs basketball games in the church’s heyday decades ago but had become a place to stash stuff that didn’t belong anywhere else. The young man eventually moved on to other things, leaving it to others to bring the clothes closet to fruition.

“The pastor said, ‘We’ve got a clothes closet. Who wants to run it?’” recalled Evenson, who volunteered, and then thought to herself, laughing at the recollection: “What in the world did you just do? You don’t know one earthly thing about a clothes closet.”

The answer was “not a thing,” but she was joined by four other devoted volunteers, who made it work and had a good time doing it, even though at the beginning there was neither heat nor air-conditioning in the building. The building has since been equipped with heating and A/C, paid for with proceeds from the church’s twice-yearly yard sales. Those yard sales also financed the purchase of two storage sheds that became needed after the inventory for the clothes ministry – donated from a wide variety of sources – outgrew the rec building. Now, they’re needing a third shed.

The abundance of clothes means a lot of work for the Biltmore volunteers, whose numbers have swelled well beyond a dozen and who get together two mornings a week to sort through the clothes. Most of the volunteers are not members of the church, Evenson said, and some know the church only through the work of the clothes closet.

Their work benefits not only the operation of the clothes closet but themselves. They have fun, Evenson said, but it goes deeper than that.

“We come in there, stressing from whatever the world has dealt us and we can talk to each other, we can vent.,” she said. “People come in there with all these burdens and worry … and we pray, and it is amazing. These ladies will just empty their hearts, and they’ll say, ‘I feel so much better. There’s nobody I could have talked to but you guys. You’re such friends to me.”

While it started with clothes, the ministry has expanded to offer so much more as part of what it has come to call its “free market.” Francis said there are usually six or seven tables of things: crockpots, blankets, jewelry. In June, they gave away bikes that had been donated; another weekend, there was a toilet paper giveaway. In December, the church sets ups a free “Christmas store” so shoppers can give a new home to items that someone else no longer needs. While the church sometimes purchases food for its “Blessings Box,” an outdoor food pantry, most everything else is donated as the church partners with businesses, organizations and individuals.

“People love to give us things that they no longer can use and know that they are going to someone else without any cost,” Francis said. “And it’s a joy that God has chosen our church as the one to pass them on.”

Something they can’t accept is furniture because they really don’t have the storage space, plus the volunteers are mostly older women, and they cannot lift it.

While the congregation is not exactly young, they are youthful in their approach to their ministries, including using social media to get the word out. People have come from not only nearby, but from as far as away as Fredericksburg, Evenson said.

Francis worked for 24 years on the staff of The Religious Herald, the newspaper for Virginia Baptists, and then another six years when it merged with Baptist News Global until she retired, though she still writes a bi-weekly column about pastoral transitions and other milestones. To keep informed of such changes, she reads thousands of church newsletters and Facebook pages every month, giving her fresh ideas of what other churches are doing in their outreach, which could lead to future possibilities at Biltmore.

Through all of Biltmore’s outreach over the last five years, its congregation has not grown, which is a little disappointing for its members, though that was not the primary reason it embarked down this path. At the time, the dwindling Biltmore congregation wondered about its future, but the overwhelming sentiment was that “God had a purpose for our church,” Francis said, and the immediate goal was to help others and develop friendships through its clothes closet ministry.

“For years, our members prayed that God would bring more people to Biltmore,” Francis said. “Our prayers may have been for more people in the pews on Sunday, but that wasn't God's plan. He has brought people on Saturday and has given us a focus on serving others that has energized us … and one of these days when God decides to bring an increase on Sunday, we'll rejoice.”