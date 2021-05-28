Lohmann: A lot of candles for a pair of birthday stories, including husband, wife, daughter and son-in-law all sharing same date

“Everybody deserves to have their special day,” he said.

The coincidence of all of these May 22 birthdays in one family was just that: a coincidence.

Bert and Rose met at a Colonial Heights church in the summer of 1970, when Bert, then a rising sophomore at the college of William & Mary, was working with the church's youth group. Rose, a rising senior at Colonial Heights High (where she would become valedictorian), wasn’t a member of the church, but her friends were and she attended youth activities with them.

It wasn’t long before they discovered they shared the same birth date, which they thought was a “unique feature” of their relationship, Browning said. They married in 1974. In 1981, Ashley was born on May 22 at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg. There was no inducement, no C-section, nothing done to make that her day of birth. It just happened.

Browning said the Lynchburg newspaper thought the shared birthdays interesting enough to write a story and calculate the odds of that happening. The prospect of Ashley growing up to marry someone who also was born on May 22 might have short-circuited a 1981 calculator trying to figure out those odds. (I try to stay away from math, so let’s just say the odds are 1-in-a-lot.)