Lohmann: A new museum in Madison County honors families displaced from their homes for creation of Shenandoah National Park

Freestanding stone chimneys – representative of what was left of the many abandoned and burned-out homes on park land – have come to be the iconic symbol of the organization and the monuments. On each memorial chimney, a plaque displays the surnames of families and landowners displaced from the mountains in that county.

“If you go up in the park today, you’ll find quite a few chimneys still standing,” Bill Henry, who founded the Blue Ridge Heritage Project, told me in 2017. “The first chimney I came across in the backcountry was a very powerful experience. I didn’t know the whole story back then. It was like, ‘Wow, somebody lived here.’

“Once I learned about the people being evicted and the houses being burned … the chimneys left standing really had a lot of meaning to me,” said Henry, a retired school teacher in the area who grew up in Fairfax County and regularly visited Shenandoah National Park as a child, but has no personal connection to the displaced families. “The chimneys show the determination and spirit of the mountain people.”