At Virginia Tech in the early 1960s, Richmond native W. Andrew “Andy” Beckstoffer majored in construction management, and his future path seemed clear.

His family ran H. Becktsoffer’s Sons Inc., an architectural millwork operation in Church Hill, and Beckstoffer “always thought (he) would build something.”

He did, but just not what he would have imaged.

“I wound up growing something, which was an easy transition for me,” Beckstoffer said in a phone interview from his office at Beckstoffer Vineyards in California’s Napa Valley. In more than 50 years in the business, Beckstoffer, 83, has become an industry leader so much so the headline on a 2011 Wall Street Journal article described him as “The Most Powerful Grower in Napa.”

Beckstoffer returns to Blacksburg this week to accept the University Distinguished Achievement Award, which is given, according to the university, to “an individual with nationally distinguished achievement, whether personal and/or professional, in any field or endeavor of enduring significance and value to society.”

“Few have made a larger impact on the evolution of Northern California’s wine industry than Beckstoffer,” the university said in a press release. Beckstoffer will receive the award at commencement exercises on Friday.

“I’m surprised as I am honored,” Beckstoffer said. ”You never know where this stuff comes from, but I’m honored.”

For many years after his arrival on the West Coast, his distinctive dialect gave away the fact that he was not from around there, and he was known in Northern California wine circles as “the Virginian.” It “took a little while,” he said, but that nickname has faded as he has become entrenched in the industry and in the community.

“Mostly now,” he said, “it’s just ‘Andy.’”

Beckstoffer remains proud of his Virginia roots, and keeps a Virginia state flag in his office. He grew up in Richmond’s Northside in a family of eight children. Among his first jobs was paper carrier for Richmond The Times-Dispatch. “I could fold that thing and sling it, and it wouldn’t come apart,” he said with a laugh.

He attended elementary school at St. Paul Catholic Church and high school at what is now Benedictine College Preparatory. He played football and went on to Virginia Tech on a scholarship.

“I didn’t play very much, but I learned a lot,” he said.

After graduation from Virginia Tech, he served in the Army on the West Coast and developed a taste for California wines. After service, he earned an MBA at Dartmouth and took a job in mergers and acquisitions with the financial firm Heublein Inc.

When Heublein acquired a California wine company in 1968, Beckstoffer was assigned to the team, and he came to know wine from a different perspective. He was placed in charge of a subsidiary growing grapes — along the way, he helped settle a labor dispute with Caesar Chavez’s United Farm Workers — and when Heublein decided to get out of the business, Beckstoffer bought the company, renamed it Beckstoffer Vineyards and has not looked back.

Through pioneering growing techniques and pricing structures, Beckstoffer has been at the forefront of raising the stature of Napa Valley and California wine on the global market. He also has become a leading advocate for land conservation, agricultural sensitivity and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Beckstoffer Vineyards owns approximately 4,000 acres of vineyards across Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties, and over the years has acquired numerous historic vineyard properties, such as To Kalon and Dr. Crane. Beckstoffer sells the fruit to winemakers whose wines consistently are awarded high scores and other accolades.

After all these years, Beckstoffer is still at it.

“I don’t know what else I’d do,” he said. “I just enjoy this. I don’t work as many hours as I used to, but I’m still at the office every day.

“It gets to be a life.”

He was in his office as we spoke Tuesday, and he noted his nice view.

“It’s a beautiful day,” he said. “It rained here again this morning. This is just gorgeous for us. We were in drought for five years, but we’ve had lots of rain, and everything is green and growing.”

He and his wife, Betty, who attended Saint Gertrude High, have been married 63 years.

All but one of his siblings still live in the Richmond area, and they are planning a reunion dinner when Beckstoffer comes to town following his visit to Blacksburg.

“I’m looking forward to that,” he said.

