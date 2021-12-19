Lohmann: A retired Buckingham educator, a little girl in Jamaica and many helping hands

Miles acquired educational workbooks to get Gabby started, and then set about on her mission of finding a way for Gabby to attend school. She learned the country’s preschools are not required to accommodate disabled students, but public schools for older students are. The pandemic shut down Jamaican schools for a time, but once they began to reopen Gabby was able to enroll in a local primary school, which eventually will provide an aide to assist her. Until then, Gabby’s mom or one of her sisters helps her in the classroom.

Miles’ willingness to step in and help was not out of character. Her longtime friend, Jamaican Herlett Kennedy, who went along on that first visit to Gabby’s home, describes Miles as “a kind, compassionate determined, caring person.” Others use words such as “driven” and “tenacious.”

Almost two years later, much has happened, and much more, if all goes well, might still happen.

Long story short: Gabby, as her 8th birthday approaches, began attending school in late November. In the meantime, Miles has taken on a much grander quest: help Gabby get on her feet so she may walk.