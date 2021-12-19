Lohmann: A retired Buckingham educator, a little girl in Jamaica and many helping hands

Sue Miles has been traveling to Jamaica for more than 40 years since she was a Peace Corps volunteer in a place that wasn’t her first choice of destinations.
She didn’t ask for Jamaica, hoping instead for a country in Africa.
But Jamaica was offered and accepted. She signed up for two years. She stayed four.
“I just loved it,” said Miles, who grew up in Buckingham County. “It’s a fascinating country. The people are so unique. Amazing personalities. The culture. The whole thing. It was just intriguing to me having grown up in rural Virginia.”
After her Peace Corps stint ended, she returned to the Caribbean island often in the ensuing years, and she’s been visiting more frequently since retiring three years ago as a school counselor at Buckingham County High School. She went back to the island again in November for her usual winter trip, and she will remain there until spring. She isn’t a tourist so much as she is a part-time resident, usually staying in Long Bay, a lush, somewhat remote location on the northeast side of the island with an enviable view of the sea.
She immerses herself in the community, having volunteered at a local high school, worked with a community association and serving as secretary of a nonprofit that provides sports equipment to youth. All the while, she maintains her jobs back home by long distance. She is a volunteer coordinator for wellness calls for Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging, and she tutors a homebound student in Buckingham. Miles stays busy, though leading what she describes as “a simple lifestyle” in Jamaica; she reads, paints, cooks and runs on the beach.
On a January morning in 2020, before COVID-19, Miles was walking to the high school where she volunteered, a distance of about 3 miles from where she was staying. As she approached the school, on the side of the road, was a row of “higglers,” as they are known in Jamaica: women selling candy, cookies, soft drinks.
Miles smiled and spoke to them as she passed, and then, at the last one, she paused to chat.
“I don’t know why I stopped,” she said.
She may have been drawn by the woman’s “beautiful smile,” as she recalls. Sitting behind the woman, in a small wooden chair, was a little girl dressed in denim overalls. She had big eyes, but was quiet and subdued.
Ever the educator, Miles asked the woman – the child’s grandmother, it turned out – why the girl wasn’t in school. She’s not allowed to attend school, the grandmother explained, because of her physical disability. Gabby, the child, was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and the spinal cord do not form properly. She was then almost 6, the grandmother said, and she was unable to walk. She could only crawl.
It bothered Miles the child was not permitted to attend school, and she wouldn’t let it go. A few days later, she visited Gabby’s home to talk to her mother and to see what she could to help get her into school. The family lives in an impoverished area, up a hill and well off a main road. Gabby’s mother, Novie McKenzie, who has four other children, makes her living selling goods along the roadside, a job severely altered by COVID-19.
Miles acquired educational workbooks to get Gabby started, and then set about on her mission of finding a way for Gabby to attend school. She learned the country’s preschools are not required to accommodate disabled students, but public schools for older students are. The pandemic shut down Jamaican schools for a time, but once they began to reopen Gabby was able to enroll in a local primary school, which eventually will provide an aide to assist her. Until then, Gabby’s mom or one of her sisters helps her in the classroom.
Miles’ willingness to step in and help was not out of character. Her longtime friend, Jamaican Herlett Kennedy, who went along on that first visit to Gabby’s home, describes Miles as “a kind, compassionate determined, caring person.” Others use words such as “driven” and “tenacious.”
Almost two years later, much has happened, and much more, if all goes well, might still happen.
Long story short: Gabby, as her 8th birthday approaches, began attending school in late November. In the meantime, Miles has taken on a much grander quest: help Gabby get on her feet so she may walk.
The family’s access to specialized private medical care, the sort of care someone in Gabby’s situation would require, is severely limited. So, Miles has raised money and fostered a network of unanticipated connections - kind-hearted people compelled by the story of a girl they don’t really know – that has led to one beneficial development after another including a wheelchair, leg braces and the prospect of life-changing surgery in the United States to repair her twisted feet and ankles. Miles hopes to bring Gabby home to Buckingham with her in the coming months and then to South Carolina for treatment at a Shriner’s hospital. If things go as hoped, Gabby will be walking when she returns to Jamaica after several months of healing and therapy.
“That’s Sue for you; she goes the extra mile,” said Kennedy. “It has changed Gabby’s life completely.”
It’s amazing to think, Miles says, that all of this was set in motion by something so simple, so modest, so human.
“It’s pretty mind-boggling,” she said. “All because I said ‘good morning’ to a grandmother.”
On a recent morning, I reached Miles on a video call via WhatsApp. She was at Gabby’s school, Fair Prospect Primary, along with Gabby’s mother.
Like so much else in their lives, simply getting to school is a challenge for Gabby and her mother. They live only a few miles from school, but they reside at the top of a steep hill. McKenzie must carry Gabby down the hill on her back in order to meet a taxi to take her to school. There is no school bus.
At the school, Miles and McKenzie settled in an empty classroom for our long-distance conversation. Before we started talking, though, Miles carried her iPhone outside, walked through a courtyard and into a room where class was in session so I could see Gabby seated at a desk. Her eyes smiled even with her face mask, and she waved.
“Gabby is always upbeat,” McKenzie told me a few minutes later when I asked her to describe her daughter, the youngest of her five children. Gabby hasn’t cried since she’s been going to school, she said, which is a bigger deal than it might sound because she is seldom away from her mother. Whenever McKenzie leaves her for a moment, no matter how fleeting, Gabby always says, “Don’t stay long.”
Gabby comes off as shy around people she doesn’t know well, but she is already speaking up in class, a school guidance counselor reported. Her mom proudly says Gabby “thinks fast” and blurts questions that make her wonder how she even knew to ask such things. Maybe a lifetime of observing from the sidelines has sharpened the way her mind works. Gabby’s mother thinks she will do just fine in school.
“She will be brilliant,” McKenzie said.
Gabby already has asked her mother to write down phone numbers for her to bring to the states so she can all home while she’s away. As for the possibility that Gabby might be able to walk when she returns home?
“It would be the happiest time in our lives,” McKenzie said.
What's most amazing about all of this, Miles says, beyond the sheer happenstance of her encountering Gabby’s grandmother in the first place, is all the people, connected solely by Gabby, who have pitched in to help.
There was a couple from Hampton she met in Jamaica while taking friends from Buckingham around the island. They wanted to see “real Jamaica,” so Miles took them back to Long Bay. Miles learned the woman is a physician, so she took her to meet Gabby. The woman ended up helping arrange for a wheelchair donation.
Miles pushed for doctors’ appointments for Gabby and secured a prescription for leg braces in hopes they might help her walk. Miles took her on trips to Kingston, a three-hour drive on less-than-stellar roads, for appointments at Rehab Plus, a company that offers a variety of health-related services and products including custom-made braces. There, Miles not only had braces made for Gabby – with funds she raised on her behalf – but found a kindred spirit in Hope Julal, a physiotherapist and the company’s administrative and technical director.
“I’ve never met anybody like Sue,” said Julal. “I’ve met a lot of people [who help others], but I’ve never seen anybody so fully invested in seeing this through. She’s fully committed to seeing Gabby become an independent little person and a fully independent big person in the long run and just be the best she can be.
“Gabby could not have asked for a better advocate.”
The effectiveness of the first set of braces proved limited because years of crawling had left her feet and ankles so misshapen, Julal said. Surgery would be required if she would have a chance to walk. Julal vows to refit Gabby with a new set of braces at no charge after her surgery. “We can’t start and just leave her now,” she said.
However, the braces did allow Gabby one major, thrilling milestone: the opportunity to stand for the first time. The hope is surgery will allow her to literally take the next step.
After Gabby received her braces, Miles arranged a Zoom call to introduce Gabby to Doris Adams Toney, of Buckingham, a childhood friend of Miles’ who had been involved in fundraising.
“When Sue was talking to me, Gabby just all of a sudden stood up and looked straight into the computer with the biggest smile I’ve ever seen, as if to say, ‘Thank all of you so much,’ ” recalled Toney, emotion taking hold of her voice. “I’ll never forget that as long as I live.”
In Buckingham, Toney took up the cause, telling her friends at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church about Gabby.
Among those who listened to Toney at church was Wayne Gough, who had his own story to tell. His daughter, Shane, also had been diagnosed with spina bifida.
“We were on the verge of bankruptcy,” Gough told me of the medical bills. “I had a friend who had just joined the Shriners, and he was telling me about what the Shriners did.”
What the Shriners did – and do – is provide specialized medical care for children at hospitals around the country at no charge to the families. Gough’s daughter was about 12 when she started seeing doctors at the Shriners Children’s Greenville in South Carolina.
“They did everything for my daughter,” Gough said. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where I’d be today.”
Gough’s daughter is now 43, a wife, mother and teacher.
Gough eagerly wanted to help – “to give that little girl some hope, show her some faith,” knowing any help the Shriners might provide “could change her whole outlook on life” - so he shared his story and a Shriners contact with Toney, who passed it on to Miles who set to work.
She contacted Shriners Children’s Greenville, who agreed to take on Gabby and also directed her to Childspring International to help with non-medical expenses. Childspring is a nonprofit based in Atlanta that sponsors surgeries for children from developing countries. The majority of children undergo surgeries in the communities where they live, although a few each year travel to the United States for surgery.
“Gabby is one of the children we anticipate will come to the U.S. for surgery next year,” Drew Reynolds, Childspring’s program director, wrote in an email.
Childspring will sponsor Gabby’s travel and arrange for her to stay with a host family for the several months she is expected to be in Greenville.
Miles has hired a physical therapist with money she’s raised to work with Gabby to help prepare her for surgery. When we spoke the other day, Miles was working to secure a passport for Gabby, a process with moments of exasperating red tape. If all the paperwork comes together, Miles hopes to bring Gabby to the United States as early as March.
For Miles, the entire experience has been – and continues to be – an adventure, which happens to be very much in line with the way Toney remembers her childhood friend.
“Adventurous is a good word,” Toney said, and then she told me a story from when she and Miles were 15 or 16 years old, before life led the friends in different directions.
“The last night that I can remember I spent at her house, she and I climbed out the window and sat on the roof half of the night, looking at the stars,” Toney recalled. “We just sat there and talked about life.”
Now, the old friends have grown closer again, bonding over the shared purpose of helping a child who could use a hand. Toney hopes to meet Gabby in person when she comes to the states for surgery, and she longs “to be able to see this little child walk and go to school and try to have a normal life.”
Toney views the way everything has come together for the benefit of Gabby - one person leading to another leading to another – as a “God-wink,” developments that seem to be happy coincidences but also could be viewed as a sign of divine intervention.
Miles, too, is astounded by those times when she seems to have run headlong into a dead-end and “then all of a sudden something just happens.” She thinks back to that morning when she first met Gabby’s grandmother, then ponders all that’s gone on since, marveling at “what can happen when you just connect with people.”
