Lohmann: A virtual tour of Richmond's hard-to-see Black history

The virtual tour begins at Devil’s Half Acre and concludes at the embattled statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, which the narrator, Brown, says “indicates how far we have yet to go ourselves.” (While Brown serves as the voice of the project, Browell did the research and writing.) In between, there are stops including in Jackson Ward (“the Harlem of the South”) and along Broad Street at the Library of Virginia (previously the site of the office of the Richmond Planet, an influential African-American newspaper) and a parking lot where stood the Thalhimers department store, where 34 Virginia Union University students participated in a nonviolent sit-in at a lunch counter to protest segregation. A visit also is paid to the remnants of Navy Hill, a Black community destroyed when Interstate 95 came through downtown Richmond.

A spin through the website was “an education,” said Michael R. Taylor, chief curator and deputy director for art and education at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which plans to introduce Hidden in Plain Site among its exhibitions in February.

“I really came away with a greater understanding,” he said. “I’ve heard about a lot of these things, but to really show you where in the city, it was very powerful.”

Project creators have gotten this far "with sweat equity and faith and probably six billion text messages,” Browell said with a laugh. Now, they’d like to secure more funding and develop the model so it can be used for other stories in other places.