Lohmann: A year later, this home-grown effort is still serving meals to Richmond area front-line workers

“We’re kind of a family, so let’s just ride it out and see where it takes us,” he said.

And Meaningful Meals has been a gratifying part of that journey, Campbell said.

“When my guys do the deliveries, people are very thankful for them and excited to see them,” he said. “People love helping out other people, so we’re all in this together.

“If we can play a small part in this, we’re more than happy to.”

Those receiving the meals appreciate the acknowledgment of their work, and Biegler and Meyers appreciate being able to do that.

“It makes our hearts sing, and it brings us to tears,” Biegler said. “It has brought such joy to us to be able to do this for the community and for us to have such community support. It’s a feel-good for everybody.”

Before the pandemic, Biegler facilitated a volunteer mentor program at Laburnum Elementary in Henrico through the Richmond Jewish Coalition for Literacy.

“We could no longer mentor once the schools closed,” Biegler said. “I was grieving for my children I was working with. For me, it was a tremendous loss not to be with the children, so I was seeking something else to do to help the community.”

She found it.