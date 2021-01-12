Lohmann: Acknowledging truth is not so tall an order

As I waited for the Funyuns to kick in, I kept practicing, and I have to say I became pretty good, as far as backyard players go. I could shoot from most anywhere, and you wouldn’t believe all of the game-winning shots I hit in the cold and the dark with the dirt flying under my feet.

Alas, I never even made the school basketball team, but not for lack of trying. I came close a couple of times, including in 9th grade when the coach made the final roster cuts and posted the list of team members and my name was nowhere to be found, no matter how many times I examined that sheet of paper. The coach called me into his office and told me to hang in there, that I was the last person cut and should keep at it. That made me feel better for about 10 minutes.

For a long time, those annual exercises in futility were painful, for sure. I was convinced if there ever was a victim, it was I. The allure of teenage grievances is strong.