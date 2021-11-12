Lohmann: After 51 years, DNA tests bring together a daughter and her biological father

None of this, she said, would have been possible without the support of her adoptive parents, who never hid from her the fact she was adopted. When it came time to meet her biological aunts years ago, Evin’s mother went along because she wanted to express her gratitude to the family for taking the path of adoption, allowing her to become a mother with a daughter. When they arrived for the meeting with the aunts, Evin, then 24, suddenly froze with fear.

“I can’t get out of the car,” she told her mother, who replied that she’d go in alone. “I’m going to thank them,” Evin recalls her mother saying as she exited the car. Not wanting to be left sitting there alone, Evin figured she better go in, too.

“I have a wonderful family,” Evin said.

As for her years-long search for Beville, she said, “It wasn’t like I was ever missing something. But when I dug deep inside and started to think about being an adoptee, even though you can have such a strong network of family, there’s always that little bit of feeling of rejection or abandonment. I never really thought about it until I started thinking about it because it wasn’t something that ever brought me down. It’s just kind of there.

“Meeting Bill … really filled a void I didn’t even think was there. I actually felt like … I found my people. Then when I met his granddaughter, my niece Allison, we just clicked right away. It was like, this is where I came from. Not a replacement or anything for my family because I have my mom and dad and we’re close. It’s another piece to the puzzle.”