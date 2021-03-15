Lohmann: After a year of virtual reality, a taste of actual virtual reality

He had me put on a headset and took me on double-decker bus rides in London, Paris and Rome, scenes he filmed from actual double-decker buses. By turning around, I could see everything you would see, in all directions, if you were actually on the bus. How, I asked, do I convey how this is different than watching a movie on a circular screen?

“I’m trying to think of the right way to put this,” he said, setting on the Eiffel Tower, which I had just seen, as an example. “You could see it on the screen, but when you see the Eiffel Tower, and you can turn your head to the right or the left and it’s your choice, that’s different than somebody saying, ‘I’m going to put you right here and you’re going to see it this way.

“It’s just more like being there.”