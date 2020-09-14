Lohmann: After being hit by a car, Midlothian woman gets back to running

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When she crossed the finish line of the Patrick Henry Half-Marathon in Ashland last month, Blaire Loman couldn’t have felt better.

Her time was much slower than she was accustomed to running. Then again, she hadn’t run those other races with pins in her knee and ankle and a metal rod implanted in her lower leg to help hold together the bone that had been shattered when she was hit by a car a little more than a year before during a training run.

“A lot of times when I run those longer distances, I tend to push myself hard through the pace, but this was just about crossing the finish line that day, didn’t matter what it looked like,” Loman said. “I was very proud of myself and how far I’d come.”

For Loman, 42, who lives in Midlothian, the past year has been — if you’ll pardon the pun — a long run, harrowing and humbling, that has led her back to where it started and where she wants to be: running.

Her friend Lindsay Tuhey, who was running with Loman at the August 2019 accident on Broad Street in downtown Richmond and again a few weeks ago in Ashland, said there was “never even an idea that she wasn’t going to run again.”