Lohmann: Almost two decades later, former Richmond school 'lunch buddy' flies across the country to say 'thanks'

On a March evening, right around dinner time, David Koogler’s phone rang.
The call was from an unfamiliar number in Sacramento, Calif., but Koogler picked up anyway.
“Is this David Kooger?”
The voice on the other end didn’t try to sell him a car warranty or warn him about overdue taxes. The caller merely wanted to say, “Thank you.”
The caller? Dwayne Haskins, a former student at Richmond’s Blackwell Elementary where Koogler volunteered almost 20 years ago. The two were “lunch buddies” for three school years.
“You saved my life,” Haskins said to Koogler.
Koogler had no idea of the impact he had on Haskins and was totally surprised to hear from him.
“But ‘surprised’ in the most positive sense,” Koogler said, “like one of the best surprises I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”
Haskins flew back to Richmond last week, and the friends got together Thursday evening at Short Pump Park, in what proved to be very much a family reunion. Haskins brought along his 15-month-old son, Azai, to introduce to Koogler, who came with his wife, Margie, their two daughters and two granddaughters. They wrapped up the warm evening with a visit to sweetFrog for frozen yogurt.
The last time Haskins and Koogler had seen each other was a decade ago, when Haskins made an unannounced visit to Dominion Energy’s downtown headquarters to find Koogler, who at the time was director of regulation and competition, and let him know he was graduating from L.C. Bird High. They wound up going to lunch, said their goodbyes and went on with the rest of their lives.
That was until March when Haskins, 28, tracked down Koogler, 63, after wanting to reach him for several years. Koogler had changed jobs since they last spoke – Koogler now works for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, as senior vice president of member services and external affairs based in Fredericksburg, though he still lives in Hanover County – and Haskins had forgotten the spelling of his last name. When Haskins’ mother came across a note Koogler had written to Haskins many years ago, she took a cellphone photo of it and texted it to her son, who found Koogler on LinkedIn and called him that day.
“I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate him, and I love him,” Haskins said. “He took time out of his day that he didn’t have to take [as a lunch buddy] to help motivate me and get me to where I am today. I just wanted to find him and tell him, ‘Thank you.’”
Haskins was in 3rd grade when he met Koogler, who was part of a contingent of Dominion employees who volunteered for the biweekly Lunch Buddies program at Blackwell Elementary. So many Dominion employees signed up over the years that the school system sent buses to ferry them from company headquarters across the river to the school. (Lunch Buddies is a citywide program that was still going on prior to COVID-19, a Richmond Public Schools spokesman said Monday. It likely will continue as part of RPS's Reading Buddies program, the spokesman said.)
“It was magic,” said Cindy Balderson, Dominion’s volunteer program coordinator, now retired, who organized Dominion’s involvement with Blackwell beginning in 1993. She was overwhelmed by the interest of colleagues and impressed by the eagerness of school officials to make it work. “It was far beyond anything I ever dreamed. Looking back on my career, Lunch Buddies was one of my highlights.”
Volunteers were paired with individual students. The ate lunch together, of course, but the idea behind the program was for the volunteers to develop mentoring-type relationships with the students, providing encouragement and friendship, though that was a lot to ask for getting together only every other week.
“There was some chemistry there between Dwayne and myself,” Koogler recalled. Sports was an obvious connection: Haskins played football and basketball and was a big Philadelphia Eagles fan, while Koogler rooted for Washington, so they enjoyed good-natured back-and-forth over that rivalry. At one point, Koogler gave Haskins an autographed picture of then-Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. (In fact, it was the note that accompanied the photo that Hawkins’ mother found earlier this year with Koogler’s name.) Koogler also attended one of Haskins’ basketball games, which still means a lot to Haskins.
“I went crazy that game,” said Haskins, who recalled scoring 25 points that day. “I remember that game.”
Haskins readily acknowledges he was struggling academically when he and Koogler first met. He was reading below grade-level, and school held little interest for him.
After eating lunch, they would often go to the library and find a quiet place. Haskins would pick out a book, and he would read to Koogler. They also worked math problems. Even when he couldn’t come on the designated lunch day, Koogler always made a point of showing up on another day. Haskins noticed.
“I didn’t like school at all, but David came and taught me certain things I needed to do like reading and math,” Haskins said. “He was like another father figure in my life. He showed me if you’re dedicated and you give it your all, you can do whatever you want.”
Added Haskins, “It motivated me to stay off the streets.”
By 5th grade, Koogler could see a transformation in Haskins underway.
“He had really progressed, and was really kind of a leader amongst his classmates,” Koogler said.
Haskins played football in high school and entertained thoughts of a college career. He attended junior college with the intention of playing football and then headed out west to California where a cousin lived. He eventually decided to give up football and focus on academics, but stayed and attended Sacramento State College, graduating with a degree in business management. He’s now working as a superintendent with Golden State Utility Co.
He couldn’t be more pleased with how things have worked out – and Koogler couldn’t be more pleased to be reconnected with Haskins.
“After that much time had passed, for him to think that something when he was 8 to 12 years old had made a difference and he wanted to find me and thank me, that was just sort of amazing,” Koogler said. “It was really amazing.”
But not an unfamiliar feeling to Koogler.
During our interview, Koogler told me he had recently written a note to a high school math teacher who had been influential in his life back in Augusta County, though it was prompted not by Haskins contacting him but by his sister sending him a newspaper article noting the teacher, Larry Hull, was turning 80.
“But my thought process was the same as Dwayne's,” Koogler said. “Mr. Hull was a terrific teacher and a person I looked up to who prepared me for college and ultimately for the career that I pursued, and I wanted to take the opportunity 40 years later to let him know how much he had helped me with my life journey.”
