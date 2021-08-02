Lohmann: Almost two decades later, former Richmond school 'lunch buddy' flies across the country to say 'thanks'

The last time Haskins and Koogler had seen each other was a decade ago, when Haskins made an unannounced visit to Dominion Energy’s downtown headquarters to find Koogler, who at the time was director of regulation and competition, and let him know he was graduating from L.C. Bird High. They wound up going to lunch, said their goodbyes and went on with the rest of their lives.

That was until March when Haskins, 28, tracked down Koogler, 63, after wanting to reach him for several years. Koogler had changed jobs since they last spoke – Koogler now works for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, as senior vice president of member services and external affairs based in Fredericksburg, though he still lives in Hanover County – and Haskins had forgotten the spelling of his last name. When Haskins’ mother came across a note Koogler had written to Haskins many years ago, she took a cellphone photo of it and texted it to her son, who found Koogler on LinkedIn and called him that day.

“I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate him, and I love him,” Haskins said. “He took time out of his day that he didn’t have to take [as a lunch buddy] to help motivate me and get me to where I am today. I just wanted to find him and tell him, ‘Thank you.’”