Lohmann: An interview from a rowboat at sea - 'It’s almost claustrophobic because you’re surrounded by waves'

Former Hanover County resident and Atlee High graduate Isaac Mackey is a member of a three-person crew rowing approximately 3,000 miles across the Atlantic, from the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa, to the Caribbean island of Antigua, as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge.
I wrote about Mackey in a column published on New Year’s Day, based largely on a phone conversation with his mother, Carol Mackey. On Wednesday, I spoke with Isaac via his satellite phone as he took a break from rowing and I sat at my dining room table. Ain’t technology grand?
We had originally planned to talk last week, but cloudy days meant they had to conserve electricity generated by solar panels on their boat and save it for the important stuff, such as the machine that makes their drinking water and the rudder mechanism that keeps them on course. But the clouds lifted, and we spoke for a little more than 20 minutes on Wednesday.
Mackey, 27, a 2012 graduate of Atlee and a 2016 graduate of the University of Virginia, is a graduate student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he is working on a doctorate in computer science. He and his teammates, Jonathan Harrison and Kramer Lewis who call themselves the Pacific Boys, left on Dec. 12 from the Spanish port of San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands, along with 35 other teams representing 13 countries. They row in staggered, two-hour shifts. For 18 hours a day, two of them are rowing at the same time. For the other six hours, typically at night, they handle solo rows, so the other two can get sustained sleep.
They’ve stopped only to swim with dolphins and whales – while safely tethered to the boat – and to scrape barnacles from the underside of the boat. Otherwise, someone is rowing 24 hours a day.
When I reached Isaac on Wednesday on the 28-foot-long Lionheart, the skies were relatively clear, conditions were hot (80-degree temperatures with no shelter or shade) but a helpful tail wind was providing a boost. He and his team were less than 800 miles from the finish line, 12th among all boats. He expects they will arrive within the next two weeks at English Harbour in Antigua, where his parents, Carol and Clyde, hope to meet him.
Here are excerpts from our interview:
On how they’re holding up physically:
“Physically, we’re good. I think after the first nine hours of any row … you just kind of settle into an achy, tired state where it doesn’t get much worse than that honestly. You maybe have some aches and pains, and those will come and go. No illness, no broken fingers or anything. We do stumble around on deck just because we’re a little weak and a little tired. Only through sheer good luck has that not resulted in a laceration or a broken finger.”
On if they’re still friends after a month in close quarters:
He laughed. “Yes, we are. We’ve had no arguments, nothing of that sort. In my opinion, it’s because of the incredibly clear shared goal [which] is all of us want to stay alive and to get across [the Atlantic] and do it as fast as we can. There’s nothing like having that shared goal that will resolve any conflict immediately.”
On the danger they encountered about a week ago with high waves:
“The waves were probably 7 or 8 feet tall, and every once in a while a 10-foot wave. Every 15 or 20 minutes, you’d have a wave breaking and hit the boat pretty hard or break onto the deck. You risk being thrown around or you risk the boat capsizing. That’s just stressful because every second, especially during the night – the night is worse [because] you can’t really see that far – you have two or three seconds from when you see the wave until when it’s going to hit the boat. You’re constantly bracing yourself. Is this the one? Is this the one? Then it just splashes you really hard, and you shake it off and keep rowing and stare at the direction the waves are coming from and waiting for the next one.
“It’s very uncomfortable and anxiety-inducing and also dangerous because we’re so far away from help. These boats sometimes flip … and there’s always the danger of getting hit with an oar or some other blunt object. At some point, we all have accepted the risk of injury or death just by going on this adventure. I say it was most real for that from about seven days ago to five days ago when we were in the bigger weather. That’s about the only time we’ve experienced the scary conditions. The rest of it has been pretty mild.”
On being in the ocean in a relatively small craft, far from land and other vessels, particularly at night:
“The stars are beautiful. A lot of time we keep track of either our direction or time of day with the stars. I always see Orion, I see the Big Dipper.
“Out in the middle of the ocean at night, the thing is we’re not high off the surface of the water, and because that’s below the wave height most of time it’s really not that good a vantage point. I thought we would get, ‘Oh, the beautiful views!’ and just the vastness of the ocean, but really it’s almost claustrophobic because you’re surrounded by waves.”
On their food supply:
“We’re fine with the food supply. We packed 60 days of food, and it looks like we’ll finish in 40 or 45 days, and we’re not at all worried about that. That’s a pretty grim scenario. I’ve talked to people who’ve done ocean rows [who] had to start rationing, and I think that is worse than any of the situations we’ve encountered so far.
“The best part about the food is probably just the variety. We have some pretzels and crackers and candy and beef jerky. The little snacks are always fun [and more fun, he said, than the protein powders and powdered carbohydrate mix]. When we get even closer [to the finish], maybe once we’re about five days away, I think we’re going to tear through all of the food and just eat all of the candy.”
On what he looks forward to eating when he reaches Antigua:
“Some ice cream sounds really nice.”
On what he will do first when he sets foot on land again:
“I’m going to hug my mom and apologize. I’m going to tell her I’m so sorry for making her worry. I know she’s, of course, supportive and probably not too worried because of how much training we’ve done, but … when I’m in some of the late nights and the waves I think this was kind of a gamble. It is pretty safe, but I can’t imagine being a parent and your child is so far away from any sort of help. I’m going to hug my mom and dad, apologize to them, then get some food, take a shower and try to get back to normal life.”
