Lohmann: An interview from a rowboat at sea - 'It’s almost claustrophobic because you’re surrounded by waves'

He laughed. “Yes, we are. We’ve had no arguments, nothing of that sort. In my opinion, it’s because of the incredibly clear shared goal [which] is all of us want to stay alive and to get across [the Atlantic] and do it as fast as we can. There’s nothing like having that shared goal that will resolve any conflict immediately.”

On the danger they encountered about a week ago with high waves:

“The waves were probably 7 or 8 feet tall, and every once in a while a 10-foot wave. Every 15 or 20 minutes, you’d have a wave breaking and hit the boat pretty hard or break onto the deck. You risk being thrown around or you risk the boat capsizing. That’s just stressful because every second, especially during the night – the night is worse [because] you can’t really see that far – you have two or three seconds from when you see the wave until when it’s going to hit the boat. You’re constantly bracing yourself. Is this the one? Is this the one? Then it just splashes you really hard, and you shake it off and keep rowing and stare at the direction the waves are coming from and waiting for the next one.