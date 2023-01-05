Lohmann: An old photo, an inspired gift and a warm moment remembered

The image from two decades ago has made an indelible impression on Caroline Ring’s life and her memory though she doesn’t remember the moment at all.

She was only 3 on April 6, 2002, when she picked her father out of a crowd of Virginia Army National Guard soldiers returning from an eight-month deployment in Bosnia and Herzegovina and ran to him, clutching a tiny American flag and beaming the biggest of smiles. Her father, then-Maj. James W. “Jim” Ring, scooped her up, beamed right back and apparently asked her a question.

As Ring awaited her reply, Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer Alexa Welch Edlund, on assignment covering the event, snapped a photo of the sweet moment that would appear in the next day’s paper, splashed across most of the front of the Metro section.

The family loved the photo, cut it from the paper and framed it for Jim. He keeps it in his office. Ring made his career with the guard and is now a brigadier general and the Director of the Joint Staff for the Virginia National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters, which is located on the Defense Supply Center in south Richmond.

But, with age, newspaper clippings yellow and grow brittle, and this past Veterans Day, Caroline got to thinking how important the photo is to the family – “It’s one of our favorite, most special pictures,” she says – and to her dad and how she’d like to acquire a more lasting copy of the picture.

“I was really thinking about everything that he’s done in his career and how it would be such a testament from this moment to today, and I just thought it would be right,” she said.

Now 23 and living in Alexandria and working in communications and marketing, Caroline did a little Internet sleuthing and contacted Edlund to see about getting a fresh copy of the old photo. She gave it to her dad for Christmas.

She had planned to surprise both her mother and father at Christmas, but she was so excited after securing the photo that she couldn’t help but tell her mom, so they both had a good cry about it before Jim Ring ever tore through the gift-wrapping.

To top off the episode, Jim and Caroline Ring came to the Virginia War Memorial on Tuesday to meet Edlund and me.

Jim Ring, 57, who lives in Midlothian, said he was totally caught off-guard by Caroline’s Christmas gift and also totally moved by it. The picture? “I vividly remember that moment.”

Caroline doesn’t – but she sort of does, through family stories and having seen the picture for years.

“That’s kind of the story of my childhood,” she said. “So, even though I don’t remember this particular event … I have lots of memories of homecomings and waiting and reuniting and those feelings of overwhelming joy. And Mom [Leigh Anne] always tells the story that I was so little that she was nervous that I wouldn’t recognize him, but I ran right to him.”

Ring's August 2001 deployment to Bosnia and Herzegovina for a NATO peacekeeping mission had actually been historic in the sense that it was the first such large-scale mobilization of the Virginia National Guard's 29th Infantry Division headquarters and several subordinate units since World War II. A month after mobilization, however, the terrorist attacks of 9/11 occurred. Since this time, most units of the Virginia National Guard have deployed multiple times over the last two decades in support of U.S. military global operations. In all, since Sept. 11, 2001, more than 18,500 Virginia National guard soldiers and airmen have mobilized around the world and here in the United States for homeland security missions, according to a guard spokesman.

Ring, a pilot who primarily flew Black Hawk helicopters, also deployed to Iraq in 2006-2007 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Over his career, he has been awarded the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star, among others.

So, the 2002 homecoming of Ring was historic in its own right, a rare event at the time. In the years since, he has witnessed many such emotional reunions and considers his photo with Caroline as representative of all of those happy events.

“The privilege that I’ve had now as a senior leader … welcoming service members as they come off the airplanes, and seeing other family members going through those emotions,” he said. He knows well the dedication and commitment by both the guard members – the majority of whom have day jobs in addition to their guard service -- and their families.

As we talked about his long-ago happy homecoming, Ring noted the Virginia War Memorial is “sacred space” and that meeting there had special significance. On the memorial walls were the names of two members of the unit he deployed to Bosnia with: Col. Paul Michael Kelly, who was Ring's battalion commander, and Staff Sgt. Darryl Demetrial Booker, who was the battalion's operations sergeant. Both men were killed in a subsequent deployment to Iraq when their helicopter was shot down near Baghdad.

“Heroes,” he called them.

“The Virginia War Memorial reminds us that freedom does not come free," Ring said. "It was paid for by the selfless service and sacrifice by heroic men and women just like Kelly and Booker. And we owe enduring gratitude to their families and loved ones.”