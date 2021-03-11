Lohmann: An unexpected find among the pets at Pet Memorial Park in Henrico - a woman

Among the Skippy, Tippy and Taffy Tu-Tus at Pet Memorial Park, a cemetery for pets in western Henrico County, is a Frances – Frances Carroll Lee Smith.
Her marker is a plain one, bearing only the words “IN MEMORY OF” and her name. No dates of birth or death. No other hints that this is not the final resting place of a beloved pet with a fancy name but, in fact, a woman.
I wrote about the cemetery in February, which has a history that dates to the 1930s – the area was very much rural at the time, but is now smack in the middle of suburbia – and is under relatively new ownership. I noted in that piece that dogs and cats are the primary residents of the cemetery, but also buried there are ducks, rabbits, a goat named Bo-Bo and Lady Wonder, a horse that allegedly could do arithmetic.
I had no idea that included in that number was a person until I received a phone call from Al Bridger after the story was published, and he told me about Frances Smith.
Smith was a devoted dog owner who acquired burial plots there for several of her Pekingese. Bridger told me she made arrangements with the Richmond SPCA, which owned the cemetery in the 1970s and 1980s, for her ashes to be buried there among her dogs, which is what occurred when she died in 1981 at age 71. For the two dogs who outlived her, she left resources in her will for her house to be maintained and for her dogs to be cared for until their deaths, at which point they were to be buried near her.
“Her love for her dogs was just phenomenal,” Bridger said. “Whatever they needed, they got.”
The arrangement Smith made 40 years ago is not something that would happen today at Pet Memorial Park, said current owner Marsha Rodgers, who was not aware Smith’s ashes were buried at the cemetery when she acquired the place in 2016.
“It’s part of the history,” said Rodgers, “but it’s not part of the future.”
Back to Bridger, who told me a little about Frances Smith and how he came to know her.
Bridger came to Richmond from Middlesex County in 1970 to attend the University of Richmond. He needed a place to live, and Smith was a friend of a family friend, so he rented a room at her large home on Franklin Street. Bridger wound up living there for five years.
Smith was about 60 years of age when Bridger met her. She was unmarried and had no immediate family. She was the daughter of a railroad executive, and she had spent part of her childhood in the same house.
She drove a 1951 Hudson Hornet, a full-sized car (in an era of full-sized cars) that even 20 years later only had 50,000 miles on it, Bridger said.
When Bridger arrived, Smith had two Pekingese dogs. On Christmas Day of Bridger’s third year there, one of the Pekes gave birth, and four new puppies joined the household.
“She had a small backyard, and they’d get out there and run and carry on and have a time,” Bridger said. “They were something else.”
Likewise, herding all six dogs into the car for a trip to Broad Street Veterinary Hospital for appointments was … something.
“Just think about getting six dogs into the back seat of a ‘51 Hornet,” Bridger said with a laugh, noting the back of the big car was only slightly smaller than your living room. Bridger was assigned to sit in the back seat with the dogs and try to keep them under control, though the puppies especially were not much interested in being under control or even sitting down.
“I would sit back there and one time I said, ‘Would you please sit down and be quiet?’ and Miss Smith said, ‘Don’t you talk to those dogs that way. This is their car.’”
Some days, Smith cooked ground beef with peas and carrots for her dogs, other days baked chicken.
Bridger said that in her will Smith made clear that her cremated remains were to be buried among her dogs at Pet Memorial Park, but that any dogs who survived her would be cared for at her home – their home -- for the rest of their lives. The two dogs that outlived her continued to live at Smith’s Franklin Street home with a live-in caretaker tending to them.
I talked to Dr. Neal Rose, who owns the veterinary hospital and was specifically mentioned in Smith’s will as the person who would provide medical care for the dogs who survived her.
“I do remember Frances Smith,” he said, also remembering her dogs were black in color, which were somewhat unusual for Pekes. “She loved her Pekingese, that’s for sure.
“She had her opinions on how she wanted them to be taken care of. I said, ‘We’ll keep them going as long as possible.”
The last two dogs lived for about two years after Smith’s death, Bridger said.
At Pet Memorial Park, Smith is surrounded by at least a half-dozen of her dogs, some of who preceded Bridger’s time at Smith’s home. Markers for several of the dogs are there – Woo Wang, In-Ki Boi and Tippy, among a few others -- but Bridger can’t recall if there were markers for every dog originally or whether any markers may have been lost to time.
Rodgers says Smith “sounds like my kind of woman” for her devotion to her dogs. Rodgers and her husband, Allen, acquired the cemetery largely because their late Shih Tzu, Snowball, is buried there, and they didn’t want to see anything happen to the place when they learned previous owner Emerson Hughes was looking to sell and retire. Since taking over the two-acre cemetery, the Rodgeres have discovered the challenges of maintaining the property with low revenue from only occasional new pet burials. They’ve spent many weekends with a small group of volunteers clearing overgrown areas and trying to keep the place tidy. They appreciate all help. You can reach them through their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/petmemorialparks
Meantime, though Rodgers said Pet Memorial Park cannot accommodate anyone with wishes similar to Smith’s, people who want to be buried with their pets have options. In Virginia, a cemetery company may not inter human remains with uncremated pet remains, although a 2020 amendment to the Code of Virginia now allows for a person to be interred with a cremated pet.
The state Cemetery Board, which was established only about two decades ago, regulates for-profit cemeteries (and some nonprofits). Cemeteries owned and operated by churches, the state and all counties, cities and towns, as well as family cemeteries, are exempt from licensure and the board’s jurisdiction. Pet cemeteries also fall outside its jurisdiction.
(804) 649-6639