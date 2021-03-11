Lohmann: An unexpected find among the pets at Pet Memorial Park in Henrico - a woman

Among the Skippy, Tippy and Taffy Tu-Tus at Pet Memorial Park, a cemetery for pets in western Henrico County, is a Frances – Frances Carroll Lee Smith.

Her marker is a plain one, bearing only the words “IN MEMORY OF” and her name. No dates of birth or death. No other hints that this is not the final resting place of a beloved pet with a fancy name but, in fact, a woman.

I wrote about the cemetery in February, which has a history that dates to the 1930s – the area was very much rural at the time, but is now smack in the middle of suburbia – and is under relatively new ownership. I noted in that piece that dogs and cats are the primary residents of the cemetery, but also buried there are ducks, rabbits, a goat named Bo-Bo and Lady Wonder, a horse that allegedly could do arithmetic.

I had no idea that included in that number was a person until I received a phone call from Al Bridger after the story was published, and he told me about Frances Smith.