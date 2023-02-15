For baseball fans, there are no sweeter words than "pitchers and catchers report," which is what's happening now as spring training gets under way in Florida and Arizona.

The mere sight of pitchers warming up and hitters stepping into the batting cage is enough to give fans of the lowliest Major League teams hope – I mean, at this point, every club is still undefeated and tied for first place – and bring back happy memories of seasons past.

I recently found one of my happy baseball memories deep in a box of other memories – I have so many memories packed in so many boxes – and simply unearthing it made me smile. I smiled even more when I started thumbing through the pages of the 1965 scorecard and program from a game I attended at Yankee Stadium.

I was 8 years old and a St. Louis Cardinals fan, which pretty much explains everything you need to know about why I had the temerity to stand and boo the great Mickey Mantle.

My great-aunt, Vee Hansen Lohmann, a resident of Manhattan and a Yankees fan who accompanied me to the game, laughed about that episode many years later, though she must have cringed when I pulled that stunt.

In the decades since, I’ve often thought what a kind gesture – and brave effort – it was for a woman in her 60s, a business executive who had no children of her own, to voluntarily take a visiting 8-year-old boy to a ballgame, and then bring him home. As I grew older and came to understand what a noble thing she had done, I expressed my gratitude to her on a number of occasions before she died in 2005 at age 101.

As for the game, I recalled the Mickey Mantle business, of course, and being awed merely walking into Yankee Stadium – to that point, my ballpark experience had been Parker Field – to watch the Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels in August 1965.

What I didn’t remember until I found the old game program and began leafing through it was that my aunt kept score of the game on the scorecard of the center pages, noting in her handwriting the lineup for both teams and every strikeout, groundout and base hit.

Mickey Mantle hit a home run – which is when I think I booed -- as did Bobby Richardson. Joe Pepitone went 1-for-4, Tony Kubek had a knock, as did Tom Tresh. Roger Maris pinch-hit, but struck out. The Angels, who were about two weeks away from officially becoming the California Angels, were better that night, winning 7-3 behind pitcher Dean Chance. Hall of Fame lefty Whitey Ford started for the Yankees but wound up with a no-decision as the bullpen gave up the winning runs.

As I scoured the pages of the scorecard, I marveled at the care she took to record each at-bat – all the while, I’m sure, paying attention to make certain the kid in the next seat didn’t do anything else stupid or embarrassing – and then making sure I came home with the booklet as a souvenir. Not sure she could have imagined me picking it up almost 60 years later and enjoying the experience all over again, but here we are.

That entire trip was a keeper for a wide-eyed 8-year-old. My Richmond uncle, on one of his business trips to New York, had driven me to the city, where we stayed with my great-aunt in her Manhattan high-rise apartment. The trip up was, as I’ve written before, a magnificent adventure: a rock thrown up a tractor-trailer cracked our windshield somewhere north of Baltimore and then, as we arrived in Manhattan during a downpour, a windshield wiper flew off into a gutter. I recall at every red light, my uncle stepped out of the car, into the dark and the pouring rain, and attempted to wipe off the windshield. He got soaked in the process, and, though I’m not entirely sure, that might have been the day I learned some bad words.

Despite all of that, we made it safely to our destination. Besides our outing to Yankee Stadium, Aunt Vee showed me New York and took me to the Bronx Zoo. That was also the week Uncle Ed took me to the New York World’s Fair, where we did everything a kid could want to do: drove miniature cars, floated through the debut of Disney's "It's a Small World" exhibit (and that ear worm of a song, playing on repeat) and ate Belgian waffles stacked high with whipped cream and strawberries.

On our way out of the fair that Sunday afternoon, we stopped at the German pavilion, where we sat for a spell and I ordered a root beer while my uncle enjoyed the real thing. As we walked to the subway station, I even caught a glimpse of Shea Stadium as it began filling for that night’s concert featuring the world’s hottest ticket in music -- the Beatles.

And, against this day of fun and history, what did I lead with when we arrived back at Aunt Vee’s apartment?

“How was your day?” she asked.

I could barely hold it in.

"Uncle Ed drank three straight beers!"

Thus earning me the moniker (at least from my uncle) of “Big Mouth Billy.”

We laugh about this still. Such great memories, and all because I went rummaging through a box in the garage.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' for 2023 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 9, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023