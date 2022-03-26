Lohmann: As Ukrainians flee war in their homeland, a Vietnamese refugee feels their pain

When she looks at the news and sees the grim faces of Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their war-torn homeland, Gwen Rolan sees herself.

Forty-seven years ago next month, she was in the same boat. Literally.

As Saigon fell in 1975, Rolan, then 12 years old, and her family – her parents and seven siblings – fled their home in Vietnam, first on a bus, then a small boat and finally a larger boat, crowded with other refugees, that took them into the South China Sea. As they sailed away, they could see explosions and hear gunfire in the distance.

On their second day at sea, as they wondered if they would even survive – “our lives were hanging in the balance,” she says – a faint image appeared on the horizon. It proved to be not a mirage but the greatest of good fortunes: a U.S. cargo ship that eventually came alongside and offered to pick them up. It was the first step of what proved to be their American dream.

“It brings back a lot of memories, not good memories,” said Rolan, 59, who lives in Mechanicsville, of the Ukrainian exodus. “I remember it like it was yesterday.

“I feel really horrible for the people who are going through that right now. As I’ve been through that, I don’t want anybody to have to go through what I went through.”

From the perspective of now, you could say Rolan lives a full, rich life, and she would agree, but getting to this point has been anything but easy. It has been a journey of pain and loss and terror, as well as joy and blessing and gratitude.

She and her family were given new life here, and she is thankful.

She loves her life and her job – she is the IT help desk supervisor for Keiter CPA in Glen Allen. She has four children and 12 grandchildren. Her parents are still around – in their 90s, they live in New Orleans – as is the woman she calls her second mom, a retired small-town newspaper publisher and columnist in Nebraska, who helped the family in the early days of their American adventure.

“She’s my inspiration,” Rolan says of Gwen Lindberg.

Of Rolan’s family, Lindberg, now 88, says by phone from West Point, Neb., “The short answer is, they changed my life.”

***

I learned about Rolan’s story from Mike DellaRipa, who works with her at Keiter and earlier introduced me to another friend of his whom I wrote about: Denise Duesing, whose childhood in France during World War II led to a lifetime of helping others. At 87, she still works as a school crossing guard.

DellaRipa started quizzing Rolan about her experiences – her name at birth was Thu-Huyen T. Nguyen; she uses the Americanized “Gwen” because it sounds a little like Huyen and it’s easier for Americans to pronounce -- and wound up collaborating with her to write an abbreviated version of her life story that Keiter posted on its website. I followed up with Rolan and an interview of my own.

She talked about growing up outside Saigon, how living in the city of Bao Loc largely insulated them from the fighting but how they lost relatives in the war, how the departure of U.S. forces and the impending fall of Saigon motivated her parents to pack up their eight children and leave immediately, taking only what they could carry on their backs, first renting a bus and then the boats, which led to their rescue by the cargo ship.

They spent several months at a U.S. military base on Guam before being sent to Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., a military post temporarily transformed into a refugee resettlement center, where they stayed a few more months. The family’s next stop: West Point, Neb.

One of the townspeople who greeted them at the airport in Omaha was Gwen Lindberg, who had attended the community meeting where the town agreed to bring a Vietnamese family to West Point, then and now a town of a little more than 3,000. Lindberg didn’t want to be in charge of the committee, she had said, but she did volunteer to make calls to find a family.

“So, I called Fort Indiantown Gap and said we wanted a small family that spoke English,” Lindberg recalled almost five decades later with a laugh. “All they had were large families who didn’t speak English.”

Lindberg agreed to be the sponsor of the Nguyen family, which had become 11 by the time they reached Nebraska as a boy traveling alone from Vietnam had become a part of their family. As time went on, she became much more.

The house provided for the family was just a block from the office of the weekly West Point News that Lindberg and her husband, Dick, published. She stopped by on their first full day in West Point and found the Nguyens in the kitchen, perplexed by the contents of the pantry.

“I do not know the menu,” Lindberg recalled Lien, the oldest son, saying.

“We opened a can of Campbell’s soup and made tuna-salad sandwiches and that was their first home-cooked meal,” said Lindberg, noting the family had been dining in a cafeteria-type set-up at the Pennsylvania camp so cooking in America was an entirely new experience. They also were unaccustomed to canned goods and other typical prepared foods in America that were totally foreign to them.

The family eventually settled in, and the learning began to go both ways. “Just a wonderful thing,” Liindberg said.

“We taught them how to drive, and they taught me how to cook [Vietnamese dishes],” she said, and more importantly: “They taught me how to be real giving with other people that we don’t look like.”

Not everything went smoothly. The Nguyens were the first Asians in West Point. Kids being kids, the Nguyen children were teased sometimes, Rolan recalls, and that was hard. There were occasional tears, but they persevered, they eventually were accepted and, she says, “We learned how to live.”

They always had a great advocate in Gwen Lindberg, who said in our phone call, “My folks always told me, ‘Nobody is better than you, and you’re not better than anybody else.’ That was my dad’s edict.”

Hosting the Nguyens gave Lindberg the opportunity to practice what her parents preached.

In addition to education, Rolan’s own parents emphasized the importance of hard work to their children. Rolan’s father, who had owned an automotive body shop in Vietnam, took a job as a janitor at a nursing home in Nebraska. For her part, Gwen delivered the Lindberg’s newspaper. It was her first job, earning, as she recalls, about 5 cents per paper.

She would sling a sack full of papers on her back and walk her route, tossing papers onto porches, through all kinds of weather, including snow.

“It was cold as you know what,” she said with a laugh.

The unrelenting Nebraska winters were part of the reason the Nguyens left after about two years to move to New Orleans to live with her grandparents.

Gwen Lindberg went along to help them move to New Orleans, and she made trips there almost every year. She stayed in close touch and was invited to family events such as weddings. Some of the Nguyens occasionally returned to West Point with fresh shrimp to sell to their land-locked friends, which turned into a wholesale business and eventually led to one of Lindberg’s sons opening three seafood restaurants.

“It’s just like we’re family,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg wrote a number of newspaper columns about the family and has made dozens of speeches about the experience at church and civic groups. She’s made two trips to Vietnam and “learned a little Vietnamese along the way.”

***

Gwen Rolan came to Richmond in the mid 1980s with her then-husband. The marriage didn’t work out, and Rolan found herself working three jobs to support her four children. She eventually returned to school and earned a degree in information technology, which led to jobs at two other companies (including The Times-Dispatch, where we did not know each other) before she was hired at Keiter.

She also became an American citizen along the way. She arrived in America with almost nothing, but she still feels as if she was “born with a silver spoon.

“The journey was so hard,” she says, “but we are so grateful for the freedom.”

And as a result of what she’s been through?

“I don’t take life for granted,” she said. “Every morning I get up, I’m going to make a full day of it, live to the fullest. I live every day like it’s my last day.”