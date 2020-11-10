Lohmann: At 100, husband-and-wife WWII veterans reflect on the pride of doing 'something for your country'

Dr. Sam Graham turned 100 last week. His wife, Jane, beat him there by five months.

“I married an older woman,” Sam told me with a laugh, at which point Jane picked up the other line and readily acknowledged, “I robbed the cradle, Bill.”

Come March, they will have been married 75 years.

“We were old when we got married,” she explained.

Not really, of course, but they did have to wait until the end of World War II, during which both served in the Navy.

So, not only do we have a married couple, each of whom is a veteran of World War II, but both now are centenarians. Can’t be a lot of those still around.

The Grahams and I crossed paths three years ago on Veterans Day in 2017 when they spoke at Tuckahoe Elementary School. Years earlier when she was a student, their granddaughter, Catherine McCormick, had stood with them as they were recognized for their military service at the school’s annual Veterans Day assembly. By 2017, McCormick was a teacher at the school, and she had the honor of introducing her grandparents as the keynote speakers.