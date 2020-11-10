Lohmann: At 100, husband-and-wife WWII veterans reflect on the pride of doing 'something for your country'

Dr. Sam Graham turned 100 last week. His wife, Jane, beat him there by five months.
“I married an older woman,” Sam told me with a laugh, at which point Jane picked up the other line and readily acknowledged, “I robbed the cradle, Bill.”
Come March, they will have been married 75 years.
“We were old when we got married,” she explained.
Not really, of course, but they did have to wait until the end of World War II, during which both served in the Navy.
So, not only do we have a married couple, each of whom is a veteran of World War II, but both now are centenarians. Can’t be a lot of those still around.
The Grahams and I crossed paths three years ago on Veterans Day in 2017 when they spoke at Tuckahoe Elementary School. Years earlier when she was a student, their granddaughter, Catherine McCormick, had stood with them as they were recognized for their military service at the school’s annual Veterans Day assembly. By 2017, McCormick was a teacher at the school, and she had the honor of introducing her grandparents as the keynote speakers.
For this Veterans Day, there is no school assembly because of COVID-19, which has largely confined the Grahams to their apartment at Cedarfield in western Henrico. This is not exactly the way they might have hoped the year played out, but they understand.
The Grahams arrived at Cedarfield 23 years ago, a year after the senior community opened. The came from Staunton, where they had raised their four children and Sam had worked as a urologist and served a term as mayor. In January, they moved from their stand-alone home at Cedarfield to an apartment, a timely relocation considering the way the pandemic began altering lives a couple of months later.
“We couldn’t have taken care of ourselves in the cottage,” Jane said. “We miss it, but we’re thankful we did it. We’re very lucky.”
She added, “We’ve had a nice, long life.”
The Grahams met in Charlottesville in the early 1940s when they both were attending the University of Virginia; even though the university didn’t officially admit women until 1970 Jane was allowed to attend as a resident of Albemarle County. Their first date was in February 1942, only weeks after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
Headed to medical school at UVA, Sam volunteered for the Navy. He went on active duty in 1943, though the Navy kept him in med school on a fast track: the sooner he could finish, the sooner he could practice medicine for the Navy.
Wanting to do her part for the war effort, Jane volunteered for the WAVES -- Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service – a then-new division of the Navy created to free up male personnel for sea duty. She was sent for three months of officers training at Smith College in Massachusetts, recalling in our 2017 interview that she had a lot to learn.
“I didn’t know a ship from a bus when I went up there,” Jane said with a laugh.
Her assignment took her to Washington, D.C. and the Office of Naval Communications, where she coded and decoded dispatches to and from U.S. ships crossing the Atlantic with German U-boats lurking. Her work was intense – many lives were potentially at stake with every message she handled – and top-secret.
“She was a real cog in the wheels of war, seeing that ships got over and back safely,” Sam said.
Jane eventually was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. A prized possession is a photocopy of the August 1945 directive sent by Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal announcing the end of the war.
They were married in March 1946, soon after Sam graduated from medical school. The day after their wedding, he reported to the Naval Hospital Philadelphia, where he treated amputees, those with spinal injuries and others wounded in the war, as a surgeon and later as chief of rehabilitation and physical medicine.
Sam later went into urology, establishing a practice in Staunton where the family lived for more than 40 years. Two of their sons, Sam Jr. and Richard, also went into medicine and made urology their specialties, as well.
“Three urologists in the family; our table conversations weren’t what you’d want to hear,” Jane said with a laugh.
Seventy-five years after the end of the war, the Grahams look back proudly on their service with gratitude for for the opportunity and for their good fortune.
“It means a lot to me,” Jane said. “I was at the right age at the right time. I met some very important and nice people, and I saw a lot. It was a real experience. At least, I tried to do something.”
Added Sam, “It just gives you a feeling you’ve done something for your country.”
