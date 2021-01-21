Lohmann: At 12, Midlothian student exhibits way with words as a winner in national inaugural poetry contest

A few hours after Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in history, took the nation’s breath away with her graceful words, I was on the phone with Gabrielle Hope Marshall, a 12-year-old Midlothian poet who one day might hope to do the same.

She’s off to a flying start.

Gabrielle, who goes by Gabby, a 7th-grader at Steward School, was among the top three winners in a national contest, organized by the Academy of American Poets for which students wrote their own inaugural poems. The 1st- and 2nd-place winners are both high school seniors. Gabby’s poem, "The Power of Hope Today," was awarded third-place, and favorably compared by the contest judge to Emily Dickinson. There were more than 800 entries.

Gabby received an email last week from the organization, asking for her to call. She did and heard the good news.

“They told me, and we were all kind of freaking out,” Gabby said. “It was pretty surreal.”

Gabby has always loved to read and be read to: Aesop’s Fables, Shel Silverstein, the usual kid-pleasers.

“If you read her a book, she was able to memorize and recite it back to you,” said her mother, Jan Marshall. “When you read, she would say the next line. It was crazy.”