Lohmann: At 95, she says it's (finally) time to retire

Her last day on the job was Friday, and Virginia Coleman Abbott figured she might take a “breather for a little while” as she enters the unfamiliar world of retirement.
You certainly can’t blame her for easing into retirement, though it’s not totally “unfamiliar.” She first retired in 1985 after a long career with the federal government (and others). It didn’t fully take, and she was back in the workforce about a year later. Now, she’s retiring from that job, as a patient service representative (among other duties) with Bon Secours Inpatient Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Wait a minute? She’s retiring 35 years after her first retirement? Let’s do the math…
She is 95 years old.
“I’ll be 96 in June,” she said.
It didn’t take her long to figure out after her first retirement that she really wasn’t ready for retirement. She is now, though she hates to leave and even persevered through the pandemic. She thought about packing it in last spring, which would have allowed her not to have to fool with masks and social distancing and, most importantly, not put herself at risk of exposure. But she didn’t want to bail out on her co-workers before she had things just so in the office.
“I needed to come back and do a few things to get everything as straight as I could get it … and also familiarize one of other people with where everything was so they could take over,” she said. “Also, I like the people I work with. We have wonderful people here.”
“Soft-spoken” and “very direct” is how Abbott is described by Dr. George Parker, medical director of surgery for Bon Secours Inpatient Surgical Specialists. “Like the grandmother you always thought you should have,” he said.
“When I first joined this group almost 25 years ago, there were four women named Virginia in the office: Ginny, Jenny, Virginia and Mrs. Abbott,” Parker said with a laugh.
She’s old enough to be great-grandmother to the practice’s youngest members, Parker said, but she’s adaptable enough to serve as a mentor to her younger colleagues, even on matters involving technology that she has been forced to evolve with. Just to be on the safe side, though, she keeps a typewriter nearby.
Abbott grew up in Newport News, the third of seven children. She graduated from high school in the winter of 1943 and immediately went to work for the Army at the Hampton Roads Port of Embarkation, which handled transport of troops and cargo for the war effort in World War II.
She handled a lot of secretarial work, grateful for the typing and shorthand she learned in high school.
“It’s certainly served me well through my life,” she said.
She later went to work at what was then known as the Kecoughtan Veterans Administration Hospital in Hampton, where she started out in administration, then took a job in the radiology department, where she took dictation from radiologists, and also worked in pathology, learning medical terminology along the way.
She married a classmate from high school, Harvey Abbott, and left full-time work for awhile when her two sons were young. Altogether, she spent about 10 years at the hospital, carpooling some of the time with her father, a carpenter who had taken a job there in maintenance later in his career.
Her husband’s sales job with Capital Airlines took him to Huntsville, Ala., then to Knoxville, Tenn., and back to Huntsville. During their second stint in Huntsville, Virginia went to work for NASA at its Marshall Space Flight Center, where the Saturn V rockets were developed for the Apollo program. Those were heady days for the space program, as the U.S. scrambled to catch up with the Soviet Union and fulfill President John Kennedy’s goal of putting a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s.
She’ll never forget the day she resigned from her position there -- Nov. 22, 1963, the day Kennedy was assassinated -- as the family was about to return to Richmond.
Once in Richmond, she drew on her VA hospital experience and took a job at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center as secretary for the chief of surgery. Among the chiefs of surgery she worked for was Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire Jr., a surgeon, professor and the great-grandson of the Civil War surgeon for whom the hospital is named. While she was there, McGuire lobbied for the hospital to become the first VA hospital to perform heart transplants.
“He was one of the most interesting people I ever worked for,” Abbott said, “and the best dictator.”
She paused, thinking that didn’t sound quite right, and added, “I’m talking about when he dictated letters.”
She retired in 1985, the year she turned 60. It was time, she thought. She had worked off and on for the federal government over a span of more than 40 years, and her husband had retired.
“But I wasn’t ready for retirement,” she said. “I realized that after I’d done it.”
So, she went back to work part-time for Commonwealth Surgeons (which was later acquired by Bon Secours) as a secretary. Her husband died unexpectedly in 1989, and a year or two later at the request of the practice she went full-time, which is what she’s been doing ever since. Until last Friday.
Besides serving as a patient service representative, she’s handled credentialing of the practice’s surgeons, a crucial – and often complicated – task in its dealings with hospitals and insurance companies.
Not only that, she also showed up to work early every day and often was the first one there.
“Over the years several surgeons in the office she unofficially runs would have a contest to see who would arrive earlier in the morning to get the day started,” Parker said. “She always won.”
I asked Abbott about this. She explained she is “an early-morning person.”
But there’s more.
“I like coming in early so I can leave early, “she said with a laugh. “It’s true.”
So, what, pray tell, after a lifetime of work will she do with all of this time on her hands?
She likes to read, watch old movies and take walks. She also likes to get out and drive and looks forward to traveling again once the pandemic subsides.
And there is this:
“I guess I’ll be doing some volunteer work at St. Mary’s,” she said. “I’m supposed to stay busy.”
