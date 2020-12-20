Lohmann: At 95, she says it's (finally) time to retire

Her last day on the job was Friday, and Virginia Coleman Abbott figured she might take a “breather for a little while” as she enters the unfamiliar world of retirement.

You certainly can’t blame her for easing into retirement, though it’s not totally “unfamiliar.” She first retired in 1985 after a long career with the federal government (and others). It didn’t fully take, and she was back in the workforce about a year later. Now, she’s retiring from that job, as a patient service representative (among other duties) with Bon Secours Inpatient Surgical Specialists at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Wait a minute? She’s retiring 35 years after her first retirement? Let’s do the math…

She is 95 years old.

“I’ll be 96 in June,” she said.

It didn’t take her long to figure out after her first retirement that she really wasn’t ready for retirement. She is now, though she hates to leave and even persevered through the pandemic. She thought about packing it in last spring, which would have allowed her not to have to fool with masks and social distancing and, most importantly, not put herself at risk of exposure. But she didn’t want to bail out on her co-workers before she had things just so in the office.