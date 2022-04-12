Lohmann: At Agecroft, Rocket the cat embraces his role as 'lord of the manor'

On slow days when Agecroft Hall & Gardens is closed to the public, Rocket will hang out with the gardeners, hopping from one freshly dug hole to another in the flower beds. Or he might choose to hitch a ride in their utility vehicle, happily sitting in the lap of a member of the horticultural staff.

On busy days, when there are visitors around, he likes to greet and mingle and pose for photographs, seemingly thrilled – if cats can be “thrilled” -- to meet new friends.

Otherwise, Rocket, approaching the age of 14, sunbathes where he wishes and roams where he wants, never venturing far from Agecroft – although there was unfortunate episode a few years ago when he disappeared for a few months soon after he arrived, which we’ll get to shortly. He is loved and appreciated, and he returns both in full.

He also strolls around like he owns the place.

And he sort of does.

“Rocket is the most popular member of the Agecroft family,” said Anne Kenny-Urban, Agecroft’s executive director who says this and many other nice things about Rocket despite being allergic to cats. “No one gets more likes on social media.”

In addition to his Facebook and Instagram fame, Rocket was part of an advertising campaign for Agecroft’s Shakespeare Festival last year

“He tolerated me posing some of the gift shop items with him,” said Laura Purvis, marketing and development manager. “He’s got the sweetest temperament.”

Rocket doesn’t mind strangers petting him (“as long as they’re not pulling on him too much,” Purvis says) and generally loves the attention, and, of course, riding in the John Deere Gator.

He seems particularly well-suited for his role as “Lord of the Manor,” a tongue-in-cheek title he’s embraced.

“He was born for it ,” Purvis said. “He was meant to be here.”

***

I learned about Rocket from reader Peggy Doughty after she visited Agecroft last month with her grandson, Will. They encountered the cat, and they could tell right off that Rocket is “extremely affectionate and much loved by the grounds staff.” Doughty wondered if Rocket might make for a good story.

I wondered, too, so I contacted the folks at Agecroft, the stately Tudor mansion built in the 16th century in England and moved piece by piece in the 1920s to Richmond, where it was reconstructed on Sulgrave Road. It served as a private residence for decades and now is a house museum on a 23-acre estate featuring gardens designed by Charles Gillette.

Kenny-Urban put me in touch with Katie Reynolds, manager of tour services, who brought Rocket to Agecroft in the first place.

Reynolds told me Rocket was born in the spring of 2008 to a feral mother in woods behind a Chesterfield neighborhood where her sister lived. Reynolds’ sister, Elizabeth, adopted two of the kittens, including the one who would become Rocket, and Reynolds adopted two others.

Rocket lived with Reynolds’ sister’s family for several years until the family moved out of state and was unable to take Rocket, who went to live with Reynolds where Rocket didn’t get along with Reynolds’ other cats who weren’t his brothers. (“I promise, I’m not a crazy cat lady,” Reynolds said with a laugh, “but we actually have four cats – two that were Rocket’s brothers and two other cats.”)

About a year into this experiment that wasn’t working well, Reynolds heard Joseph Day, head of Agecroft’s horticulture and maintenance department, mention there used to be a couple of cats that helped keep the mouse population down in the greenhouse years ago and how he’d like to have another on the premises. Rocket came to live at Agecroft soon after.

However, Rocket had been at Agecroft for only about a week when he disappeared. Reynolds and others searched Windsor Farms for weeks. They put out a notice on the neighborhood’s email list about the missing cat. For almost three months, they heard nothing.

“Eventually, we were sure that he was either lost for good or had been the victim of the foxes or coyotes who live near the river,” said Kenny-Urban. “Then, all of sudden, we got a call from someone in the neighborhood telling us Rocket was in her garden!”

Reynolds went to fetch him, and, sure enough, it was Rocket, though he was emaciated from months of having to scavenge and beg for food. They fed him back to health, and made a point of keeping him in the greenhouse so he would become accustomed to his new environment and not get lost and confused again.

That was about five years ago. Rocket hasn’t left since.

“He learned life is good here on The Croft,” said Kenny-Urban. “He is now literally a fat cat enjoying life on the manor.”

Rocket’s home base remains the greenhouse, where he is kept at night, but during the day he has the run of the place. His current skills as a mouser are uncertain, as he’s ascended to the role of garden ambassador, and his duties have evolved, but there’s no doubt he knows where he belongs.

Every afternoon around 3:30 p.m., when his friends in the horticulture department begin to knock off for the day, Rocket knows to start making his way back to the greenhouse for a treat and to get settled in for the evening, maybe even catch a ride with his favorite person on the horticulture staff, Susan Edwards.

“She is the one who really dotes on Rocket,” said Reynolds. “If she’s going somewhere on the property, she’ll make sure she takes Rocket with her.”

***

Reynolds thinks Rocket’s sociable approach to life probably comes in part from his early years of living with children when he learned to be tolerant of all sorts of things such as weird noises and attempts to be placed in a baby stroller.

But it might just be his personality, Reynolds said.

“Because other cats just wouldn’t do what he does,” she said. “He’s much more outgoing than some of my other cats. He will make a point to walk up to a group of visitors where another cat would run and hide.”

The only visitors on the day we visited were photographer Alexa Welch Edlund and I. Before we left, we stopped by the Sunken Garden for a few pictures of Rocket tiptoeing through the tulips. He seemed quite a home, both as a model and as a resident of Agecroft.

“He tried the big world,” said Kenny-Urban, “and then came back and has committed to his life here.”