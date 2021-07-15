Lohmann: At Plan 9 Music, 40 years of ups and downs and musical adventures. But this weekend, they celebrate.

First time he visited Plan 9 Records, best Gene Raney can recall, was a couple of months after it opened in 1981.
“At the time, I was in a college fraternity, and I was looking for some ‘50s music for a theme party,” said Raney, who was a student at the University of Richmond.
Except for the first few years after college when he “really didn’t have the money to spend on my music habit,” Raney has been a “steady customer” ever since.
“I’ve always liked record stores, and I kind of feel like they’re a hub of the community I want to be in,” said Raney, who is the sort of devoted music enthusiast who put together Spotify lists of pertinent songs for friends on an almost daily basis during a year of the pandemic. “Plan 9 is really well done. There’s a ton of variety in the store, a ton of different things going on. It’s like a good record store always was.”
Did Raney find the ‘50s music he was looking for on that first visit?
“I did!” he said.
Another satisfied customer. For life.
vvv
Plan 9 is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month, and the Carytown store - now Plan 9 Music (the name was changed years ago when records themselves fell by the wayside on the musical landscape, by which time the store was selling way more than simply records) - has become a local institution, a destination sort of like a neighborhood tavern where they know your name and their music. It very easily could have gone away a decade ago, when a combination of a tanking economy and the downloaded music phenomenon sent Plan 9 into bankruptcy.
Owner Jim Bland could have packed it in at that point, but he chose to reorganize and give it another shot.
“I was just too stubborn,” he said. “I just felt like we could pull out of it.”
And Plan 9 did, and so is still around for the 14th year of national Record Store Day, which is happening this Saturday. (It’s one of two such designated days this year; the other one was last month.) Coinciding with its anniversary, Plan 9 is commemorating the event with more than 150 limited edition vinyl releases.
The day was conceived as a way to celebrate independent record stores and has been around long enough - just like Plan 9 - to enjoy a resurgence in the popularity of vinyl. (Vinyl record sales soared in 2020 during the pandemic, growing 29% to $626 million and surpassing compact discs in sales revenue, according to the Record Industry Association of America.)
“It definitely continues to grow,” Bland said. “Who would have thought?”
The same question might have been posed about the prospects of a small, offbeat record shop surviving four decades.
“That Jim has somehow navigated the daunting obstacles of running a business for 40 years, let alone the record business, is seriously impressive,” said Tim Timberlake, radio personality and a driving force in the local music scene who is president of JAMinc, a nonprofit that promotes music education and appreciation. (Bland is on its board of directors.)
“He’s somehow been able to adapt to the evolving delivery methods from vinyl to cassette to CD to the download revolution and back to vinyl again. That speaks volumes about his dedication and creativity, and his way with people that’s so sincere and genuine. I can’t think of anyone who’s done more to make Richmond the music town that it’s become.”
vvv
Bland came out of Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in English, not quite sure what he was going to do for a career. A part-time job working in the record department at one of the old Carousel discount department stores set him on a path he never left. He later worked for a record merchandiser and another record store.
In July 1981, he and a friend, David “Petie” Kurzman, who came from a bookshop background, launched Plan 9 - the name came from a 1950s sci-fi cult film, “Plan 9 From Outer Space” - in a storefront at 2901 W. Cary St. Bland acquired Kurzman’s interest in the store about a decade later.
Said Bland with a laugh, “I’ve been doing this way too long to turn back.”
Over the years, Plan 9 expanded to as many as 10 stores (after Bland acquired another chain) in Virginia and North Carolina. In the aftermath of the bankruptcy, only two remain: one in Charlottesville, the other in Richmond, at 3017 W. Cary St., its fifth Cary Street address over the years, and less than two blocks from where it all started.
vvv
“Fun!” is how my colleague Chris Suarez describes his Plan 9 experience.
“I remember going to its old location - where Mellow Mushroom is now - quite often on Saturdays during my first year at VCU back in 2011,” Suarez says. “As a transfer student, I was living in an apartment with two friends in the Museum District. We’d usually walk to Carytown from there with a group of friends. We all loved going to Plan 9 and checking out all the vinyl records and CDs they had for sale.”
He also enjoyed visiting the Plan 9 store in Charlottesville when he moved there for his first newspaper job. He worked part time at a restaurant in the same shopping center and would sometimes browse the collection at that Plan 9, looking for CDs he could pop into his car stereo as he made deliveries.
He said he still has Bjork’s “Post” and Prince’s “Around the World in a Day” in a CD binder and The Police’s “Zenyatta Mondatta” in a record crate, “and I own plenty more albums that still have a Plan 9 price tag on them.”
Another colleague, Paul Whelan, recalls rushing to Plan 9 after school in 1987 to buy the just-released “Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me” by The Cure on vinyl. The double album came with an additional special orange 12-inch disc.
“I was pretty excited,” he said.
vvv
Loyal customers, who have been posting memories on a special anniversary Facebook page, have kept Plan 9 going, said Bland, who is gratified when longtime customers bring in their children to browse the new and used records and CDs in a wide range of musical genres and equally gratified when new, young customers come in, back-to-the-future-like, to buy vinyl.
Besides a buffet of music, the shop also has longtime employees - some of whom go back decades - and a history of in-store performances by local and nationally known artists, such as the popular alt-country band Drive-By Truckers. DBT’s Jason Isbell, now a star on his own, mentioned the store by name in a 2018 story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch about his previous trips to Richmond.
"We used to do the Capital City Barn Dance ... we played The Canal Club, Plan 9 Records. Richmond has always been good to us," Isbell said.
Plan 9 has always been a champion of local music, and Bland has been a frequent volunteer when it comes to such events as Richmond Folk Festival, where he has served on the programming committee that puts together the collection of artists every year. Plan 9 also manages merchandise sales for the festival.
Bland has “helped shape and make that event what it is, much like he’s helped shape and make record-buying in Richmond what it is,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond, the organization that presents the festival.
Lecky’s earliest Plan 9 memories date back to an earlier Carytown location, where he would head to the basement - called “The Crypt” - where all of the vinyl lived. He thought it was just the coolest place. (“There was a big gate at the top of the stairs,” Bland said, “and flames painted on the walls going down the steps.”)
Through the years, Lecky has appreciated the store’s knowledgeable employees who “help you see the new good stuff or find the old good stuff.
“It’s really a beautiful thing,” he said. “You don’t just go in there to buy something. You go in there to open your palette and open your mind a little bit, which is great.”
Many musicians who come in from out of town for the Folk Festival or other events, such as Friday Cheers, Lecky said, “know about Plan 9” and make a point of visiting the store. Just as locals do, he said, “I’m sure they have a good time perusing through all the goodness they keep in stock.”
