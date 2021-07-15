Lohmann: At Plan 9 Music, 40 years of ups and downs and musical adventures. But this weekend, they celebrate.

First time he visited Plan 9 Records, best Gene Raney can recall, was a couple of months after it opened in 1981.

“At the time, I was in a college fraternity, and I was looking for some ‘50s music for a theme party,” said Raney, who was a student at the University of Richmond.

Except for the first few years after college when he “really didn’t have the money to spend on my music habit,” Raney has been a “steady customer” ever since.

“I’ve always liked record stores, and I kind of feel like they’re a hub of the community I want to be in,” said Raney, who is the sort of devoted music enthusiast who put together Spotify lists of pertinent songs for friends on an almost daily basis during a year of the pandemic. “Plan 9 is really well done. There’s a ton of variety in the store, a ton of different things going on. It’s like a good record store always was.”

Did Raney find the ‘50s music he was looking for on that first visit?

“I did!” he said.

Another satisfied customer. For life.

vvv