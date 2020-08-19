Lohmann: Back to the future at Lakeside Park Club

They’ve brought back the old name at the golf club on Lakeside Avenue, but not the lions or zebras.
The newly rechristened Lakeside Park Club, whose origins date back more than a century to its days as a suburban resort that featured a small zoo, is not going that retro.
The name change from Jefferson Lakeside Country Club was approved by the club’s board last November, but plans for a public rollout earlier this year were scuttled by the pandemic, so it was announced in an email blast to members last week, said general manager Jeff Crabbe. A new sign at the main entrance to the club at 1700 Lakeside Avenue, just across a small lake from Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.
“Change can be tough sometimes,” Crabbe said in an interview, but he gauges the name change as “99.9 percent well-received.”
He noted several reasons for the change, including a desire, by dropping “country club” from the name, to appeal to a wider audience, though it remains a private club.
“There’s certainly a place for country clubs; we didn’t do it to knock them,” Crabbe said. “We just wanted to shine a light on … what we should be taking advantage of from a marketing standpoint and getting our name out there for what we are.”
Though the property has a most interesting history that goes back to the 1890s (more about that momentarily), the club itself was established in 1915 as Lakeside Country Club by a group of Jewish golfers and businessmen (who were part of a literary and social circle known as the “Jefferson Club,” hence the “Jefferson” in the later club name) at a time when country clubs were generally not open to Jewish members.
“Our history dates back to that inclusiveness,” Crabbe said. “That’s important. People want to be members at places where no matter your walk of life, no matter your nationality, your race, your religion you can find people who think like you do and look like you do.”
The club, which offers tennis, swimming and — although not at the moment because of the pandemic — dining, in addition to its Donald Ross-designed golf course, has 415 members, Crabbe said. That’s up in the last couple of years, despite the pandemic, though below the club’s high-water mark of about 600 members many years ago.
In rebranding itself for the future — Crabbe said it was a collaborative effort with Sugarloaf Social Club, a branding company whose leadership includes a Lakeside member and whose recent clients included Pinehurst No. 4 in North Carolina — the club was inspired to return to its roots, down to the wooden flag sticks on the greens and the old-style pennant flags.
The land was developed as Lakeside Park in 1896 by tobacco magnate and real estate developer Lewis Ginter. A trolley line carried passengers to its northern terminus at what is now the botanical garden’s Bloemendaal House, but what was then a bicycle club. Visitors could pay a nickel and walk across the adjacent lake to the park, which must have been quite something for its time. It was promoted with much fanfare as a “suburban resort,” and featured a nine-hole golf course, a dance hall, a bowling alley, a man-made lake for swimming and boating, and the aforementioned zoo. The Richmond Dispatch marveled that it had “all the pleasures of Central Park in much smaller acreage.”
Described as a “magnificent menagerie,” the zoo, according to reports at the time, featured lions, elk, a zebra, a spotted leopard, badgers, birds, ocelots and wolves — one of which escaped for a time before eventually being captured in Glen Allen. The centerpiece of the park was a 40-foot-tall monkey house.
For all of the hoopla, the park did not last long as Ginter died the year after it opened. The zoo and everything else was pretty much long gone by the time Lakeside Country Club’s new course occupied the space in the 1920s.
However, remnants of the zoo remain. For a story in 2013, I visited the course and found an aging, circular stone wall, below the 5th tee and near the lake. That’s where the crocodiles used to live, or maybe the alligators. No one’s completely sure. Other stone foundations are visible along the 3rd and 4th fairways, marking the spots of other enclosures once inhabited by bears or some other critters.
I asked Crabbe if he was sure he doesn’t want to bring back the lions or alligators. He laughed.
“That would be an interesting selling point,” he said.
He’s hoping the Donald Ross-designed course is enough of a lure. The Scottish-born Ross was hired to design a new 18-hole course, and he even visited the property, which is not something that can be said of the 400 courses he designed during the first half of the 20th century, Crabbe said. The Lakeside course was renovated in 2013.
Ross is “my favorite architect,” said Crabbe, who spent about 10 years of his career at Pinehurst Resort, the last four as a head golf professional, where Ross designed three courses. The Ross-designed course was among the reasons — he grew up on the Northern Neck and still has family in the area — he was eager to come to Lakeside, where he was hired in January 2019.
