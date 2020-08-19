Lohmann: Back to the future at Lakeside Park Club

The land was developed as Lakeside Park in 1896 by tobacco magnate and real estate developer Lewis Ginter. A trolley line carried passengers to its northern terminus at what is now the botanical garden’s Bloemendaal House, but what was then a bicycle club. Visitors could pay a nickel and walk across the adjacent lake to the park, which must have been quite something for its time. It was promoted with much fanfare as a “suburban resort,” and featured a nine-hole golf course, a dance hall, a bowling alley, a man-made lake for swimming and boating, and the aforementioned zoo. The Richmond Dispatch marveled that it had “all the pleasures of Central Park in much smaller acreage.”

Described as a “magnificent menagerie,” the zoo, according to reports at the time, featured lions, elk, a zebra, a spotted leopard, badgers, birds, ocelots and wolves — one of which escaped for a time before eventually being captured in Glen Allen. The centerpiece of the park was a 40-foot-tall monkey house.

For all of the hoopla, the park did not last long as Ginter died the year after it opened. The zoo and everything else was pretty much long gone by the time Lakeside Country Club’s new course occupied the space in the 1920s.