Lohmann: Back to the future, old pals Bill Bevins and Bud Myers venture into streaming radio, The Breeze

In a way, this all began in the saxophone section, Meadowbrook High School band, 1965. Freshman year for Bud Myers and Bill Bevins. Myers played alto sax, Bevins tenor, and they hit it off immediately.

“Bill and I have been talking about this for 57 years,” Myers said of The Breeze (www.vabreeze.com), online radio that will begin streaming on Oct. 1, 24 hours a day. “This literally goes back to us listening to soul music from WENZ (AM) on his car radio and talking about music.”

The Breeze is the convergence of state-of-the-art technology and old-school radio, with the plan being to offer a wide variety of music, including an emphasis on local musicians, via a most modern delivery system. (Phone apps, Alexa, etc.) On-air hosts will have the sort of freedom that long-ago DJs enjoyed before corporate bean-counters began squeezing the life out of local radio, Myers said.

He’s pieced together what he calls “an all-star lineup,” which includes hall of fame broadcaster Bevins, with more than 50 years in radio and television (he’s not giving up his gig as co-host of CBS6’s “Virginia This Morning”), Ilyse Jennings, one of the first female program directors in Virginia radio, Adam Stubbs, a former on-air Richmond radio personality, and Rhonda, who has local broadcast experience and will host a late-night show of R&B ballads called “Evening Soul.”

“I’m the rookie,” said Myers, who masterminded the thing and will handle the daily 11 a.m.-3 p.m. shift (except Sunday, which will be a day generally without hosts). His career was in consumer electronics, and he’s done some TV work, but, as he plainly says, “I’ve never done radio.”

***

In an odd twist, the relentless advancing technology that kept Myers, the former “gadget and gizmos guru” on CBS6, ever-moving during his career in consumer electronics and finally drove him from the field is what has enabled him to launch The Breeze. The name is a nod to Robbin Thompson and Steve Bassett’s “Sweet Virginia Breeze," Myers said, as well as to "our commitment to local music and a light-hearted approach to our presentation of it.”

But it was not just the improvements in technology that made it possible, but Myers’ longtime friendship with Bevins that kept the idea alive.

Upon first meeting at Meadowbrook, they took an immediate liking to each other. Besides both playing saxophone and liking the same girls, they shared a self-deprecating sense of humor and a mutual love of music.

Bevins is quick to say as sax players, Myers could really play, but he, well, not so much. He claims the reason the band elected him as drum-major in his senior year was to get him out of the horn section. Same, he said, as when his soul band The Shades (later The Uprisers Band and Show) suggested he put away his saxophone and try singing.

Which is not entirely true, Myers said.

“Bill will always say he wasn’t much of a horn player,” Myers said, “but he could sing like Wilson Pickett.”

In any case, they both agree they are, as Myers put it, “brothers in the truest sense.”

So, when Myers and his wife, Carol, decided to sell their business in the Florida Keys and move back to Richmond after 11 years, Myers thought about what he wanted to do next and he came to this conclusion:

“I wanted to work with Bill.”

Myers set to work figuring out the logistics of doing not only what he envisioned but doing it right –noting this is not a podcast – and one of his most important contacts proved to be John Harper, a former Richmond radio man who went on to become a successful voice on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He put Myers in touch with Greg Smrdel, who created Radio Free Outer Banks, an online radio station that is what Myers would like to do.

“He’s been doing this kind of thing … and he’s been really successful,” Myers said of Smrdel. “Greg put me onto the right path to understanding pretty much what I had to do.”

For the last year, Myers has been working licensing, software, the royalty situation – “all of the things you have to deal with,” he said – and making sure listeners could easily connect with The Breeze. He’s compiled a playlist of 5,000 songs (with plans to go to 10,000), and then he built his team, and here they are.

***

Bevins spent the bulk of his career in radio. He started in 1970 on WSVS (AM and FM) in Crewe;, launching a career that eventually would make him one of Richmond’s most popular radio personalities.

“I don’t really have any skills, but I always got a thrill out of turning people on to music,” he said, “and it’s almost like you get credit. People say, ‘I remember the first time I heard Otis Redding. You played it for me!’ That’s a big deal for me.”

By the time he left radio on Oct. 23, 2018, Bevins said the industry had changed dramatically – and, in his view, not for the better – in terms of radio hosts being able to play what they want and say what they want. Strict limitations made the work not as fun, but he never lost his love for the work itself.

Bevins celebrated 50 years in broadcasting in 2020, and in an interview with CBS6’s Greg McQuade at Bevins’ home on the water in Middlesex County on the Middle Peninsula he said, “You know what would be fantastic? If I could do a broadcast right here. Send me a microphone. Give me some tunes. I’ll do the show from here until they make me stop.”

Now, with The Breeze, he will pretty much be doing that.

“I think I said that when I was on the dock, so I’ll probably have to go inside where it’s a little quieter, but I can still see the dock from my house,” he said with a laugh. “It’s going to be such much fun.”

Indeed, all of the hosts for The Breeze will be working from studios they’ve set up in their homes. Again, the advancements in technology have made it possible for them to work from their homes and for listeners to tune in – to high-quality sound -- from theirs.

“In order to start a radio station 10 years ago, you needed a half-million dollars to even get started,” he said. “Now you need a computer and a microphone and a good set of headphones.”

Bevins will handle the morning duties on The Breeze (7-11 a.m., Monday-Saturday), which overlaps with his television work on “Virginia This Morning.” He did the same when he was on commercial radio. It’s the magic of radio (and recording).

The Breeze is free radio, unlike a satellite service, and at the moment there isn’t much (or any) money to be made.

“We’re in the hole pretty far right now, but I told Bud when he buys the corporate jet I’m going to need a big check,” Bevins said with a laugh. “In the meantime, it’s just for fun.”

Myers hopes to employ a sponsorship model with one spot an hour.

“We’re not here to get rich,” Myers said. “Just to have some play money to pay for our equipment. They [hosts] are doing it because they love it.

“When you get to this point in your life, you either decide, am I just going to go and do this, or can I finally do something I love? What I’ve found is whatever I’m enthusiastic about, whatever I love, usually works and makes me happy. I highly recommend [that to] anyone in the retirement stage in their life. If it’s travel? Good. Travel. There’s creative things that the body demands, and you need to find that outlet because I really believe that’s what keeps you alive and that’s what keeps you young.”

He added with a laugh, “That’s why I’m doing it. I want to be young.”