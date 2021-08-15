Lohmann: Boy Scout undertook an Eagle project to spruce up garden at McGuire VA to honor veterans, starting with his grandfathers

When it came time to come up with an idea for his Eagle project, Matthew Miscikowski wanted to do something that was related to veterans as a way to honor his grandfathers, one of whom served during World War II and the other during Vietnam.
Matthew, 17, settled on sprucing up an outdoor garden area –- the Phyllis E. Galanti Arboretum -- at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in South Richmond, though “sprucing up” is slightly understating the heavy lifting involved in the extensive project that has been in the works for almost three years.
He and a group of hard-working volunteers from his Boy Scout troop, Troop 720 based at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in western Henrico County, were attempting to put the finishing touches on the project Saturday morning when I showed up at the medical center. A cooler of Gatorade was keeping them hydrated on an already muggy day.
One group was digging in a flower bed, another was repairing a drainage area near a sidewalk and a third was laying blocks for a patio. When I left, they still had weeding and mulching to do, picnic tables to stain and a couple of “Little Free Libraries” to install.
“A busy day,” Matthew said.
On previous visits over the past year, Matthew’s work crews, among other things, have painted a gazebo and added a wheelchair ramp, reconfigured the raised beds and built a new path and patio at the pergola shading the memorial honoring Galanti, for whom the arboretum was dedicated in 2016. (Galanti, who died in 2014, was the wife of Navy aviator Paul Galanti, who was captured after being shot down over North Vietnam in 1966 and held prisoner for almost seven years. Phyllis Galanti became known as “Fearless Phylllis” for her tireless devotion as she campaigned to bring the POWs home.)
“He has been doing an amazing job revitalizing the arboretum area,” said Kristy René Coie-Day, chief of the Center for Development & Civic Engagement at the medical center. “We have been working with many volunteer organizations and master gardeners to get this area revitalized. Matthew's project really helped in bringing all of this together.”
Besides organizing the work, Matthew planned, designed and raised $7,000 for the extensive project, which was further complicated by the pandemic.
Troop 720 scoutmaster Jon Bohlman told me the magnitude of Matthew’s project sets it apart from others, saying it was the equivalent of multiple Eagle projects rolled into one.
Matthew, who started in scouting as a Cub Scout, is a rising senior at Henrico’s Deep Run High School. He hopes to attend the University of Virginia. At this point, he’d like to major in biology and possibly attend medical school, though he has a while to figure out his future.
He’s learned a lot through all phases of his Eagle project - which is the point – including building walkways and patios.
“I can lay a paver pretty good now,” he said with a laugh.
The medical center’s arboretum is “a beautiful place to take a walk, meditate or just relax,” Coie-Day said. “The enjoyment our veterans get from this green space is tremendous.”
It also has become a personal space for Matthew, who wanted to pay homage to his WWII-era maternal grandfather, Mike Troyanoski, who died a few years ago, and his paternal grandfather, Glenn Miscikowski, who served in Vietnam.
“I look up to them a lot,” Matthew said.
And others may learn their names now. Matthew is hoping to place a memorial plaque at the site dedicated to them.
