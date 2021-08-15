Lohmann: Boy Scout undertook an Eagle project to spruce up garden at McGuire VA to honor veterans, starting with his grandfathers

When it came time to come up with an idea for his Eagle project, Matthew Miscikowski wanted to do something that was related to veterans as a way to honor his grandfathers, one of whom served during World War II and the other during Vietnam.

Matthew, 17, settled on sprucing up an outdoor garden area –- the Phyllis E. Galanti Arboretum -- at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in South Richmond, though “sprucing up” is slightly understating the heavy lifting involved in the extensive project that has been in the works for almost three years.

He and a group of hard-working volunteers from his Boy Scout troop, Troop 720 based at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in western Henrico County, were attempting to put the finishing touches on the project Saturday morning when I showed up at the medical center. A cooler of Gatorade was keeping them hydrated on an already muggy day.

One group was digging in a flower bed, another was repairing a drainage area near a sidewalk and a third was laying blocks for a patio. When I left, they still had weeding and mulching to do, picnic tables to stain and a couple of “Little Free Libraries” to install.

“A busy day,” Matthew said.