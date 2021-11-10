Lohmann: Bringing clarity and hope to eating disorders, Richmond-area editor hosting local podcasts

In Brown’s case, all those years ago, an unexpected acknowledgment of her problem might have been a turning point.

For several months, in response to feelings she wasn’t “smart enough” compared to her peers, she began to eat less and exercise more. (“Everything I’d ever heard or read [said], if you lost weight and get more fit, you’d feel better and everybody would like you more,” she says.)

She lost weight she couldn’t afford to lose, but the more calories she cut out the more she felt like she needed to cut even more.

“It was never quite enough, and I kind of felt like I needed to keep doing more and more,” Brown said.

She was in a downward spiral, but couldn’t stop. She compared it to a virus taking over a computer’s operating system. She was having trouble operating.

Then one day, she was on the phone with her mother before class.

“For whatever reason, there was kind of a lucid moment, and I just said, ‘I don’t think I can keep doing what I’m doing, and what I’m doing isn’t healthy,’” Brown recalled. “Just externalizing it, telling one person, made such a huge difference for me because it was no longer a secret. It made it a lot easier to not engage in the behaviors.”