Lohmann: Bringing clarity and hope to eating disorders, Richmond-area editor hosting local podcasts

Looking back, Catherine Brown can clearly explain how anxiety led to an eating disorder during college.
However, back then, living through the fog of such an experience, the picture was not so clear.
Severe as the episode was, Brown says she was fortunate it was short-lived. She recovered and moved on with her life -- though she remains ever-vigilant against a recurrence – as a mom and freelance writer and editor. Her life is full, but she is dedicated to helping others who have experienced disordered eating.
Two years ago, Brown, who grew up in the Richmond area and returned here to live a few years ago, co-edited a book of essays by women and men who have experienced different types of eating disorders: “Hope for Recovery: Stories of Healing From Eating Disorders.”
The book led to an opportunity to co-host a podcast for the past year: “Eating Disorders: Navigating Recovery.”
The timing couldn’t have been more beneficial, considering the rates of eating disorders are thought to have risen during the stressful times of the pandemic.
“People have relapsed,” said Brown. “There are a lot of factors that contribute: being more isolated from people; the lack of control, not knowing what’s going to happen; anxiety.”
Eating disorders are “incredibly isolating” anyway, Brown said, noting how withdrawn she felt and how difficult it was to talk to anyone about it. She took on the book project and the podcast, hoping it would let people experiencing eating disorders “know they’re not alone” and to “help them feel a little more connected.”
Brown and her podcast co-host, Francis Iacobucci, will be making those connections in-person at two events this week:
- On Thursday, they will be recording an episode of their podcast at Ellwood Thompson’s, from 6-7 p.m. They will talk about weight stigma and “fatphobia,” body positivity and body acceptance. They will be joined by registered dietitian Liz Tolan. Tickets are $10-15. Register online at https://ellwoodthompsons.com/.
- On Saturday, Brown and Iacobucci will speak at the TEDxYouth@RVA program at Collegiate School, from 5-7 p.m. They will talk about how to navigate a culture that encourages unsustainable disordered eating behaviors. Register free at http://tedxrva.com/tedxyouthrva/youth/.
There is evidence to suggest, Iacobucci says, the earliest forms of eating disorders date to medieval times when some people, primarily women, sought “spiritual validation through starvation.”
In modern times, much of the attention on the issue still focuses on young women, though it’s a far broader problem that takes different forms in different people such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia and binge-eating.
“It’s a deadly disease that impacts way more people than the research indicates,” said Iacobucci, a licensed social worker who lives in Seattle and has struggled with disordered eating. He first connected with Brown when he wrote an essay for the book she co-edited. “Age, sex, gender, race doesn’t matter. It’s a very pervasive disease.”
National surveys indicated eating disorders will affect an estimated 20 million women and 10 million men at some point in their lives, according to the National Eating Disorders Association. There is no single cause of eating disorders, which are believed to develop as a result of a range of biological, psychological and sociocultural factors. Likewise, there is no simple, all-purpose approach to treatment as it must address the symptoms and medical consequences of the eating disorder, as well as the underlying factors that led to the eating disorder, according to NEDA. The sooner the better.
Brown and Iacobucci have discovered another helpful tool: storytelling.
“Storytelling is a really effective way to help people in recovery from eating disorders,” Iacobucci said. “Having the ability to tell your story, share your experience and listen to others … is really important. We’ve experienced that first-hand in feedback we’ve gotten from listeners that a certain story resonated with them and helped them see their own story a little differently, maybe even a little more positively, in a way that can direct them toward recovery.”
In Brown’s case, all those years ago, an unexpected acknowledgment of her problem might have been a turning point.
For several months, in response to feelings she wasn’t “smart enough” compared to her peers, she began to eat less and exercise more. (“Everything I’d ever heard or read [said], if you lost weight and get more fit, you’d feel better and everybody would like you more,” she says.)
She lost weight she couldn’t afford to lose, but the more calories she cut out the more she felt like she needed to cut even more.
“It was never quite enough, and I kind of felt like I needed to keep doing more and more,” Brown said.
She was in a downward spiral, but couldn’t stop. She compared it to a virus taking over a computer’s operating system. She was having trouble operating.
Then one day, she was on the phone with her mother before class.
“For whatever reason, there was kind of a lucid moment, and I just said, ‘I don’t think I can keep doing what I’m doing, and what I’m doing isn’t healthy,’” Brown recalled. “Just externalizing it, telling one person, made such a huge difference for me because it was no longer a secret. It made it a lot easier to not engage in the behaviors.”
Though the factors that cause the disordered eating patterns don’t necessarily go away, Brown has managed to keep them in the background of her life for more than two decades. Working on the book and now the podcast, in which she interviews experts and people have lived her experience, has proved to be “incredibly healing for me.”
“What surprised me the most is I wanted to do this book because I wanted to help other people,” she said. “I had no idea how much it would help me, and I didn’t even know I needed help until having all these conversations and realizing the way in which I was kind of holding on a little bit to the eating disorder and those thoughts.”
(804) 649-6639