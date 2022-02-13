Lohmann: Cambodian woman whose family fled to the U.S. has launched a new charity; volunteers at Bellemeade Park and an update on Meaningful Meals

She was only a child when her family fled Cambodia and arrived in Richmond more than 40 years ago, but Amanda Prak Sam feels a deep connection to her native country and a deep desire to help.

When I first wrote about her in 2008, Sam had launched a charitable organization called One Hundred Pounds of Hope, which took its name from the 100-pound bags of rice distributed to needy families in Cambodia.

“The food is really just our way of giving people hope,” she said at the time. “To let them know someone cares about them.”

Sam, a hairstylist, also told me that she hoped one day to raise enough money to be able to build schools in Cambodia.

That day is here.

Sam, now 52, still living in Henrico County and working at Hair 5606 on Grove Avenue, is the founder of H.O.P.E. — Helping Others Pursue Education. The all-volunteer nonprofit has built one school building in rural Cambodia and is about to embark on a second, both on the site of a school where her father taught before the murderous Khmer Rouge targeted teachers and other intellectuals and took over the country.

The first building was constructed in 2015 — groundbreaking for the second is planned for May — and a few years ago Sam took her father to see it on his first visit back to the area since he had to leave in 1979.

“He was speechless,” she said. “He stood there, and couldn’t even get one word out. Very emotional.

“We met some of his students. They could not believe he was still alive. There were five teachers from the village, including my father, and he was the only one who survived.”

The evolution from delivering rice to building schools is simple, Sam said: Food relief is only temporary, she said of the 100-pound bags of rice, “but if you give an education, it lasts a lifetime.”

For the 2008 story, Sam recounted some of the horrific episodes she experienced as a child — “Sokanha” was her given name as a child; “Amanda” is the name she adopted in America — as her family was forced to abandon their comfortable home as the Khmer Rouge swept through Cambodia.

The family of 12 hid in another village for more than a year before they were captured, sent to labor camps and separated from one another. They eventually fled together to Thailand, spending three months wandering barefoot through the jungle with little food and fading hope. Starvation claimed the lives of two younger siblings.

The family wound up in a Thai refugee camp and then, in 1981, in the United States. In Richmond, church congregations and extended family already here helped give them a fresh start. From the moment, she arrived in the U.S., she felt obliged to help those left behind in Cambodia.

“Doing this has always been in the back of my mind,” she said in 2008. “But I didn’t know where to start.”

Additionally, a new biography of Sam, “Cambodia: Restoring HOPE: A Biography of Sokanha Prak,” is available on Amazon as an ebook, with all profits going to H.O.P.E.

***

In August 2020, I wrote about a team of volunteers using the pandemic as an opportunity to get outside and dig in the dirt at South Richmond’s Bellemeade Park. Once an overgrown eyesore adjacent to Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School, the park has developed over the years as the result of a grassroots effort by a loose-knit collection of volunteers and numerous organizations. The park has become a destination for members of the community and an outdoor classroom for students at the school.

Among the volunteers is a group from the Riverine Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists recruited to develop a pollinator garden, which instead evolved into a full-blown rain garden — and hours and hours of work. They planted scores of flowers — cardinal flowers, milkweed, American beautyberry and spicebush — for attracting birds and butterflies.

They built Mason bee boxes for solitary-nesting native bees, installed a purple martin colony, planted fruit-bearing shrubs and trees, created a “wildlife hotel,” constructed dry creek beds to control stormwater runoff (with each of the large stones lining the bed moved by hand), established native plants, removed invasive vines and generally weeded (and then weeded some more), moved mulch, documented birds and other critters, and fashioned educational signs, maps and lesson plans.

Whew.

For their efforts, their rain garden was chosen as winner of the 2021 Most Impactful Project award presented by Virginia Master Naturalist Program.

“It’s pretty great,” said Diane Moxley, a master naturalist and one of the original volunteers from the Riverine chapter.

She said members of the group are “thrilled” and have been re-energized by the award, which serves as “recognition and affirmation that the efforts we were making to teach the public about the benefits of the natural environment are important.”

Master naturalist Robert Lester II, who has been volunteering at the rain garden for more than two years and recently succeeded Moxley as project leader at Bellemeade Park, said the award is “a great way of saying ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers and organizations that have donated their time and resources to the project.

“It is always nice to be recognized, and the award adds new momentum into the upcoming spring season where we plan to further engage with the community and bring even more people to the park and to nature.”

***

Last March, I wrote about Janet Meyers and Claudia Biegler and how they had turned a simple desire to show gratitude for a friend’s daughter and her co-workers at a local senior assisted-living community into an organized effort to honor workers on the front lines of the pandemic with a free meal.

“Meaningful Meals” was what Meyers and Biegler called their project and, while some pandemic-inspired good deeds have waned, Meaningful Meals is going strong and come March will begin its third year.

So far, they have served more than 5,000 meals to front-line workers in the Richmond area with an emphasis on workers in health care and education: hospitals, pharmacies, homeless shelters, nursing homes, public schools, child care facilities and libraries. Meyers and Biegler partner with GarnishRVA, which prepares the brown-bag meals, typically sandwiches or salads.

“Our strategy is to reward our ‘heroes’ with meals throughout the year, but to be particularly mindful of the months when the workers are the most stressed and morale is lowest,” Meyers wrote in an email. “We passionately believe our “heroes” need to know that the community cares.”

Donations to support the effort can be made at www.meaningfulmeals.org or through Richmond Jewish Foundation, Meaningful Meals, P.O. Box 17128, Richmond, VA 23226.