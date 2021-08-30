Lohmann: Chester woman honors her parents at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

“He noticed the two richest men in town were the mortician and the tax man,” Anderson said. “He said, ‘Everybody hated the tax man, so he thought he would try being a mortician.’”

The mortician agreed to take him on as an apprentice, but said with a world war looming he hated to train him and lose him to military service so maybe he should enlist and get that out of the way. Dundon did indeed enlist and wound up dropping behind the front lines into Normandy on D-Day plus 2 as a member of the 101st Airborne and later was at the Battle of the Bulge.

He came home, married Aileen, and started a family. As a member of the Army Reserves, he was called up for the Korean War and later Vietnam. In his 40s, he earned a high school equivalency diploma so he could be promoted in the Army. He retired in the 1960s with two Bronze Stars and many other medals. His last post was at Fort Lee, and the family settled in Chester.

Toward the end of their lives, the Dundons lived with Andy and Amy, the youngest of their five children.

Amy joked that her father, an Army officer accustomed to giving orders, didn’t necessarily take them well, and Andy recalled with a laugh that sometimes when annoyed Dundon would say, “I fought in three damn wars, I can do as I please.”