Lohmann: Chester woman honors her parents at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

As a general rule, Amy Anderson says she always tries to honor her late parents.
“’Thank you’ doesn’t seem sufficient,” said Anderson, of Chester. “Actions speak louder than words. This is one of my actions to show it.”
This particular “action” was pretty special: laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to honor her parents, James Edward Dundon and Aileen G. Dundon, who are interred in a columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery.
Anderson and her husband, Andy, drove to Arlington last Thursday for the ceremony, an opportunity available to the public through advanced scheduling. More about that later. Anderson first inquired about the possibility in 2019, and arranged to lay a wreath last January 12, which would have been her parents’ 75th wedding anniversary. However, that date was canceled because of COVID.
She rescheduled for last Thursday, which worked out just fine: Aug. 26 would have been her father’s 104th birthday. He served in three wars – World War II, Korea and Vietnam – and retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel.
Anderson told me a little about her dad; he was one of nine children, raised in Harrisville, a small town in upstate New York not terribly far from the Canadian border. He left school when he was 12, going to work to support his family at jobs with a railroad and paper mill. Years later, he developed an idea for his future.
“He noticed the two richest men in town were the mortician and the tax man,” Anderson said. “He said, ‘Everybody hated the tax man, so he thought he would try being a mortician.’”
The mortician agreed to take him on as an apprentice, but said with a world war looming he hated to train him and lose him to military service so maybe he should enlist and get that out of the way. Dundon did indeed enlist and wound up dropping behind the front lines into Normandy on D-Day plus 2 as a member of the 101st Airborne and later was at the Battle of the Bulge.
He came home, married Aileen, and started a family. As a member of the Army Reserves, he was called up for the Korean War and later Vietnam. In his 40s, he earned a high school equivalency diploma so he could be promoted in the Army. He retired in the 1960s with two Bronze Stars and many other medals. His last post was at Fort Lee, and the family settled in Chester.
Toward the end of their lives, the Dundons lived with Andy and Amy, the youngest of their five children.
Amy joked that her father, an Army officer accustomed to giving orders, didn’t necessarily take them well, and Andy recalled with a laugh that sometimes when annoyed Dundon would say, “I fought in three damn wars, I can do as I please.”
More seriously, Amy said it took years for her to fully grasp and appreciate what real stress is –- the slender line between life and death – and her father must have lived it every day during his war service.
Her father died in February 2009 at age 91, her mother 10 months later at age 85.
Laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is an opportunity available to individuals and groups. Cemetery spokesman John Harlow said there are a dozen slots available daily for public wreath-laying ceremonies.
Individuals or groups must schedule six months in advance, he said, and the cemetery runs a check on them to make sure they’re legitimate. Schools, Scouts and veterans organizations are typically among the groups requesting a time slot. A few families also make the request.
“It’s a special honor because it isn’t something that everybody gets to do,” Harlow said. “The fact she got her father’s birthday is pretty cool.”
On Thursday morning, before heading over to their appointed time at the Tomb, the Andersons paid a visit to the columbarium where her parents are interred.
“That’s when it hit me,” she said in a phone interview, her voice breaking. “I was holding the wreath.”
The power of the moment and the place began to “surge” through her, she said.
“You start thinking about men and women who have given their lives for our freedom,” she said. “I’m just a girl from Chester, and I’m standing there where presidents and foreign dignitaries have been.”
The whole ceremony took only five minutes. With guidance from tomb guards, they placed the wreath on a stand. A bugler played Taps.
And it was over.
But not really.
“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” she said.
